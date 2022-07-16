Editor’s note: This is the 10th installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s opponents for the 2022 season. Oklahoma remains the only team West Virginia has failed to beat in Big 12 play with the Sooners having won nine in a row and 11 of 13 in the all-time series.
Perhaps nowhere in the country was the offseason shakeup more severe than at Oklahoma.
Coach Lincoln Riley jettisoned to the West Coast to take over at USC, clearing the way for long-time Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to return to Norman, where he served as an assistant at OU for 13 years. Eight players hit the transfer portal including quarterback Caleb Williams (USC) with the team losing 14 starters total.
The defensive-minded Venables will certainly be a departure from the offensive reputation the program built under Riley and Bob Stoops before that and the Sooners’ defense returns the bulk of the team’s experience — both in the form of returners and transfers.
With Nik Bonitto and leading-tackler Brian Asamoah now gone, DaShaun White will be looked at to anchor the unit from the linebacker position. White was third in tackles a year ago with 66 with five coming for loss.
A couple of the Sooners’ returners will play up front as junior tackle Jalen Redman (eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks) and junior end Reggie Grimes (2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks). Junior cornerback D.J. Graham is also back after making 37 tackles, a pair of pass breakups and forcing a fumble.
Outside of that foursome, Oklahoma will rest its hopes largely on transfer players. Chief among them is likely Jeffery Johnson, who made 126 tackles in four seasons at defensive tackle with Tulane. Defensive coordinator Ted Roof helped land his son T.D., a linebacker who spent last season at Appalachian State after previous stints at Indiana and Georgia Tech. The secondary will get help from a pair of experienced players with Trey Morrison entering from North Carolina where and C.J. Coldon landing from Wyoming.
The keys to Oklahoma’s offense will likely be handed to a transfer as well as redshirt junior Dillon Gabriel came over from Central Florida in the offseason. In three seasons, Gabriel threw for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns while running for an additional 372 markers and eight scores.
While much of the offensive cast is gone, Oklahoma will return one of the most productive wide receivers in the country in junior speedster Marvin Mims, who caught 32 passes for 705 yards and five touchdowns. Theo Weese missed last season with a foot injury but is back after tying Mims for the team lead with 37 catches in 2020 to go with 530 yards and four scores. LV Bunkley-Shelton transferred in from Arizona and could earn snaps as well.
Uncertainty reigns in the backfield. With Kennedy Brooks gone, Eric Gray, who transferred in from Tennessee prior to the 2021 season would seem to be the front-runner. Gray was solid last season, rushing for 412 yards on 78 carries but redshirt junior Marcus Major figures to push for carries with freshman Jovantae Barnes turning heads as well.
The offensive line will be spearheaded by junior left tackle Anton Harrison, recently ranked the sixth-best tackle prospect in the country by Pro Football Focus. Oklahoma will welcome back two more veterans as well in junior center Andrew Raym and fifth-year senior Chris Murray at guard. Redshirt junior McKade Mettauer transferred in from Cal and should provide versatility and depth as well.
Unbelievable, Oklahoma’s only preseason All-Big 12 pick was punter Michael Turk, who finished second at the FBS level last season, averaging 51.2 yards per kick. The Sooners did lose veteran kicker Gabe Brkic however with sophomore Zach Schmit the early front-runner to earn the starting job.
Oklahoma remains the only team West Virginia hasn’t beaten in Big 12 play, going 0-9 since joining the league in 2012 (the teams’ scheduled matchup in Morgantown was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols in 2020). The Sooners lead the all-time series 11-2.