West Virginia’s men’s basketball team is predicted to finish third in the Big 12 Conference’s preseason poll, which was voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches.
Baylor tops the poll, the first time in school history BU has been No. 1 in that Big 12 ranking.
The Bears were picked second in the preseason poll in 2012-13 and again in 2019-20. Baylor’s outright second-place conference finish last season was its highest in program history. The team was ranked in the top five of both the Associated Press and coaches’ national polls when the season concluded in March due to COVID-19, while Kansas was rated first in both polls.
This is first time in 10 years that Kansas hasn’t been on top or at least shared the No. 1 spot in the Big 12 preseason poll.
While the Jayhawks have been voted at the top of the league’s preseason poll every year since West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012, the Mountaineers’ preseason prediction has been scattered. Last year WVU was picked No. 5 in the preseason poll, while it was No. 2 in 2017, No. 2 in 2016, No. 6 in 2015, tied for No. 6 in 2014, No. 7 in 2013 and No. 6 in 2012.
This year Baylor received seven first-place votes in the preseason poll and collected 79 points. Kansas picked up the other three first-place nods and totaled 73 points to place second. This is first time the Jayhawks have not been picked to win the regular season title since 2011-12.
West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech rounded out the top five. Oklahoma was picked sixth, followed by Oklahoma State, Iowa State, TCU and Kansas State.