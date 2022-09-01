A strong performance in the Cape Cod League can mean hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars difference in a baseball contract.
West Virginia University pitcher Ben Hampton might have made himself some future money after a stellar effort this summer on the Cape, the most prestigious college offseason league.
Baseball America ranked the Mountaineers' left-handed pitcher as the 22nd best prospect in the Cape. The soft-tossing hurler impressed BA writers with his ability to spot pitches where he wanted and a difficult-to-read release point.
“Few pitchers displayed better command than Hampton as he walked just four batters across 42.1 innings,” Baseball America wrote.
Hampton, a native of De Pere, Wisconsin, was named to the Cape Cod East Division team for the league’s all-star game, where he struck out two in one scoreless inning of relief.
Baseball America reported Hampton throws a “kitchen sink worth of pitches and features a low-80s, high-spin-rate slider that resembles a cutter as his best pitch. Hampton also features a curve and a changeup that allow him to get by with a well-below-average fastball that sits 84-86 mph.”
Baseball America projected Hampton, a draft-eligible sophomore, to be selected on the second day — between the second and 10th rounds — of the 20-round MLB Draft in 2023.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
