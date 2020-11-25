One door closes, another opens.
The Wednesday, Dec. 2, home opener for the West Virginia University men’s basketball team against Youngstown State was postponed recently because of COVID-19 cases within the Penguins’ program.
Instead of leaving that date open, though, West Virginia has picked up another opponent — and one that is about as good as it gets.
WVU will now face Gonzaga, which is No. 1 in the preseason AP poll and No. 2 in the coaches’ poll, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis.
The opportunity came about not only because YSU had to drop its game against West Virginia, but also because the Zags’ initial Jimmy V opponent, Tennessee, had to cancel its appearance because of coronavirus cases within the Volunteers’ program.
Normally the Jimmy V Classic is held at Madison Square Garden in New York, but it was moved to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis this year because of restrictions brought about by COVID-19.
WVU, which is No. 15 in the preseason AP poll, and Gonzaga will be the first game of a Jimmy V doubleheader in Indy. No. 2 Baylor is slated to meet No. 8 Illinois at 9 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Bankers Life, while the Mountaineers and Zags will tip off at 7 p.m. Both games will be televised by ESPN.
West Virginia will start its season with three games at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Nov. 25-27 prior to meeting Gonzaga in Indianapolis.
The Zags, who were 31-2 last season, open their 2020-21 campaign with two games in the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off — Thursday against No. 6 Kansas and then Nov. 27 versus Auburn.
This will be West Virginia’s fifth game against Gonzaga. WVU has lost the previous four meetings, falling to the Zags in first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh (77-54), at GU’s McCarthey Athletic Center in 2012 (84-50), at the WVU Coliseum in 2013 (80-76) and in the Sweet 16 round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament in San Jose, California (61-58).
This will be WVU’s fourth appearance in the Jimmy V Classic. The Mountaineers have lost their previous three showings, all played at Madison Square Garden, falling to Davidson in 2008 (68-65), Virginia in 2015 (70-54) and Florida in 2018 (66-56).
This also will be just the second game West Virginia has ever played in the city of Indianapolis. It lost to Duke (78-57) at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Final Four of the 2010 NCAA Tournament.