When Derek Culver arrived at West Virginia University, he had a lot of growing up to do despite his large physical presence.
Culver was suspended from the WVU basketball team by Bob Huggins for most of the first semester last season for failing to live up to the veteran coach’s expectations — specifically, Culver had a bad habit of being late to things like practice, class and study hall.
Since the suspension, there have been hiccups — Culver was tardy to West Virginia’s College Basketball Invitational game against Coastal Carolina to end last season and as a result was forced sit out the first half of the loss to the Chanticleers — but as the Mountaineers prepare for a trip to Culver’s hometown to take on Youngstown State (Saturday, 1 p.m., no TV), Huggins said Thursday he sees a more mature version his standout forward.
“Derek has grown up a lot,” Huggins said. “I think he’s more serious about his game. he’s done a great job in the classroom — actually he did a good job a year ago in the classroom.
“Derek has grown like all of us. We all grow up at some point in our life or we don’t and it’s an awful rough life. Derek has been great. Derek is not late to practice or class or study hall or any of that stuff anymore.”
Culver has, for the most part, picked back up this season where he left off as a freshman. In 10 games, the sophomore forward is averaging 9.6 rebounds per game — the best per game average in the Big 12 currently — and is scoring 10.6 points per game. He has helped make the Mountaineer front court one of the most formidable in the conference and possibly even the country along with freshman Oscar Tshiebwe, who is second in the Big 12 behind Culver currently at 9.5 rebounds per game and is West Virginia’s leading scorer at 12.3 points per game.
Now, with a clash against highly ranked Ohio State and the start of Big 12 play at league powerhouse Kansas looming, Culver will get the chance to show off his game and his progress in front of his hometown friends, fans and family.
“The ticket stuff you never get out of the way,” Huggins said. “I’m sure there will be people — my cell phone will be ringing on the way to the game. (The players) know they’re only permitted to have four tickets, so they distribute those in any way that they want to distribute it. In Derek’s case, mom is going to be there — mom and the family. I don’t really put a whole lot of thought into it, I’m more concerned with how we’re going to score and how we’re going to keep them from scoring.”
HUGGINS ON HALL BALLOT: Could this be the year Huggins gets into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame? It’s possible, as the West Virginia coach is one of the many names of eligible candidates for the Hall’s Class of 2020 announced Thursday afternoon. Huggins is one of 39 coaches nominated.
This year’s batch of first-time nominees includes some very high-profile names — Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Tamika Catchings and Swin Cash among them. Finalists for the Class of 2020 will be announced in February during a press conference at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 29, 2020 in Springfield, Massachusetts.