CHARLESTON — Starting with the new year, Jarret Doege will be an ex-Mountaineer.
The oft-maligned West Virginia quarterback announced on Twitter on Friday night that he is leaving the program in search of other opportunities.
“I will forever be grateful for the friendships and memories I’ve made at WVU over the past three years. Thank you to the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to live out a lifelong dream of mine. West Virginia will always have a special place in my heart. I am excited about the future and will be looking for a new home for the 2022 season,” read Doege’s tweet.
Earlier Friday, Winston Wright, WVU’s leading receiver the past two years, also tweeted that he’s leaving the Mountaineers.
Doege, the starter at quarterback for most of his three years at WVU after transferring from Bowling Green ahead of the 2019 season, has started WVU’s last 26 games, including the Mountaineers’ 18-6 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix.
He has one season of college eligibility remaining, but he’s taken his last snap with the Mountaineers.
Doege’s departure opens the door for the two top scholarship quarterbacks on the WVU roster, Garrett Greene and Will Crowder. WVU also signed Nicco Marchiol, a high school quarterback in Arizona, in the latest signing class and he will enroll at WVU in the upcoming semester and be available for spring practice.
A native of Lubbock, Texas, Doege completed 65% of his passes in 2021, throwing for 3,048 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In his three years with the Mountaineers, he had 40 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions. His 6,453 passing yards rank fifth on the WVU career list.
Greene, who occasionally spelled Doege because of his ability to run the football, was 16 for 26 for 147 yards in 2021 and rushed for 306 yards and four touchdowns.
Wright led the Mountaineers in receiving in each of the past two seasons, including 63 catches for 688 yards and five touchdowns this season. He also had a kickoff return for a touchdown.
