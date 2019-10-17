West Virginia University freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe made some history for the Mountaineers on Wednesday.
Tshiebwe was picked by Big 12 coaches as the preseason Freshman of the Year, the first time a West Virginia player has been selected for the award since joining the league for the 2012-13 season.
As a high school senior at Kennedy Catholic in Pennsylvania, Tshiebwe led his team to a 27-3 record and a 6A state championship while averaging 23.2 points per game. He was selected as a McDonald’s All-American, making him just the second incoming Mountaineer freshman in program history to receive that honor.
Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike was picked as the league’s preseason Player of the Year, with Texas Tech’s Chris Clark honored as the preseason Newcomer of the Year.
WVU sophomore forward Derek Culver was selected to the league’s honorable mention squad by the Big 12 coaches and was also picked on the preseason All-Big 12 team by members of the media in a poll conducted by The Athletic.
Culver was a unanimous pick last season for the Big 12’s All-Freshman team, as well as a pick for the All-Big 12 second team. He averaged 12.5 points and a league-best 10.9 rebounds in Big 12 play in 2018-19.