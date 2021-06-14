For the West Virginia University men's soccer team, it'll be good-bye MAC, hello C-USA and, for good measure, welcome to a WVU-Marshall conference rivalry.
Conference USA announced Monday afternoon the addition of WVU as an affiliate member for men’s soccer. The Mountaineers will begin play in C-USA for the fall 2022 season.
That'll put the Mountaineer and Thundering Herd men's soccer programs in the same conference and further strengthen C-USA as the nation's strongest conference in the sport. Marshall won the national title, it's first in soccer, in May and was one of three C-USA teams to qualify for this year's NCAA tournament, joined by Charlotte and Kentucky. Coastal Carolina, which will join Conference USA soccer this fall, was also an NCAA qualifier.
WVU finished the 2021 spring season with a 6-3-1 overall record and a 4-3-1 record in the MAC. Although they didn't get an NCAA tournament bid, the Mountaineers finished at No. 12 in the Division I men's soccer Ratings Percentage Index.
The Mountaineers allowed just six goals and posted six shutouts during the season. WVU earned a pair of victories over future C-USA opponents with a 3-0 shutout at Charlotte and a 1-0 shutout of Marshall in Morgantown.
“As we continue to build upon this year’s national championship in men’s soccer and a very deep and talented lineup of teams, we are pleased to welcome another traditionally strong program in West Virginia to enhance one of our conference’s most successful sports,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod.
The addition of West Virginia in 2022 will bring Conference USA to 10 men’s soccer members with Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Old Dominion and UAB and affiliate members Coastal Carolina (starting in fall 2021), Kentucky and South Carolina.
“Conference USA will be the new home for our men’s soccer program in 2022, and I think it’s a great and positive move for Dan Stratford as he builds our program,” said West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “Nine years ago, our men’s soccer program needed a new home and the Mid-American Conference served us well. We look forward to competing in the MAC for one more year and then turning our attention to a new challenge.”
WVU's men’s soccer program has won five conference tournament championships and two conference regular-season titles. West Virginia has made 14 appearances in the NCAA Tournament all-time, with its last appearance coming in 2019 when the squad won the MAC Tournament to secure an automatic bid.
Head coach Dan Stratford, a WVU alum and former assistant coach, completed his first season at West Virginia after leading the University of Charleston to a pair of NCAA Division II national championships in 2017 and 2019.