INDIANAPOLIS — West Virginia freshman forward Jalen Bridges may be too young to remember the days of the Big East rivalry between the Mountaineers and Syracuse, but he’s plenty aware of the challenges the Orange present.
That starts with Syracuse’s vaunted 2-3 defense, a staple under veteran coach Jim Boeheim dating back to the 1970s.
“I’ve known about the Syracuse zone forever, basically, because when I first started playing AAU basketball we put in a zone defense and we called it ‘Syracuse,’” Bridges said during a Zoom media call on Saturday. “That’s just what they’re known for.”
But when it comes to the Orange, solving Boeheim’s 2-3 Rubik’s Cube has been much more difficult than identifying it.
That’s one of if not the biggest challenge the third-seeded Mountaineers face as they prepare to take on 11th-seeded Syracuse at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in an NCAA Tournament second-round game. The contest will air on CBS.
Simple in concept yet elaborate in Boeheim’s nuances and adjustments, the Syracuse 2-3 has bewildered opponents for decades, including quite a few WVU teams when the two were rivals in the Big East. Sunday’s matchup will be the 51st overall between the teams and the first since 2012.
But while Boeheim’s 2-3 is a zone, it’s also a chameleon of sorts, as nothing about the defense is standard or predictable once a ballhandler finds himself in its teeth.
“It’s not even really a true zone. As soon as the ball goes into the middle, it becomes a matchup,” Bridges said. “So, the guy in the back will take the guy in the middle and then everyone on the perimeter, they just match.”
“It’s got a lot of man-to-man principles when the ball is in the middle of the floor, for sure,” WVU coach Bob Huggins agreed. “(Boeheim) does a great job of making adjustments. They don’t just stand in your typical 2-3 zone. They raise the wings, they sink the wings, they change how they’re going to play the middle guy. They’ll pressure you then they won’t pressure you, they try to gap everything. He’s the foremost authority on the 2-3 zone.”
A playwright is only as good as his cast, and that’s the other thing that sets the Orange apart, according to Bridges and Huggins. There are 13 players on Syracuse’s roster that measure 6-foot-5 or taller, and that length, as well as some explosive athleticism, creates even more problems when trying to find gaps and shots against an ever-morphing zone concept.
“That’s why their zone is so successful, because they put guys out there that are athletes,” Bridges said. “They’re 6-7, that’s why it’s so hard to attack.”
Yet if ever there was a year that WVU (19-9) would seem to be equipped to combat the zone, it could be this season. With plenty of shooting options on the perimeter in Bridges and guards Miles “Deuce” McBride, Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman, among others, paired with a post presence on the inside in junior Derek Culver, the Mountaineers would seem to have the players to either flatten the zone on the inside and/or kick out to shooters on the perimeter.
“I think it’d be a lot harder if we couldn’t surround a zone with four guys that are all very capable of making shots,” Huggins said. “I think because we play four guys that can make shots for the majority of the game — and it helps Derek, it isolates Derek in there a little bit more.”
That offense, led by McBride (16 points per game), Culver (14.5), Sherman (13.4) and McNeil (11.9) certainly has Boeheim’s attention. While Huggins credited Boeheim for continuing to diversify his defense over the years, Boeheim complimented Huggins and WVU’s rejuvenated offense.
“West Virginia is a really, really good basketball team. They have better shooting than they’ve had at West Virginia for a while,” Boeheim said. “They present a tremendous challenge to us.”
Boeheim’s son Buddy Boeheim enters Sunday’s game as one of the hottest players in college basketball after scoring 30 points against San Diego State in a first-round win on Friday. He’s averaging 29.3 points over the last three games and has hit 18 3-pointers in those contests.
Defending elite players will be nothing new for West Virginia, which has had to deal with Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham three times this season, as well as others like Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves, Texas Tech’s Mac McClung and Baylor’s Jared Butler, the Big 12 Player of the Year.
Bridges said Buddy Boeheim’s shooting range sets him apart even from the likes of the aforementioned players. While WVU will have to deal with Syracuse’s 2-3 zone, it will have to find a way to try to limit Syracuse’s No. 35.
“We’ve had to guard some guys who can get hot in a hurry, and he definitely falls in line with that,” Bridges said. “I would say he shoots it a lot better than most of those guys, because he can pretty much shoot from anywhere. He can create his own shot, so it’s definitely going to be a challenge. But we’re going to go over some stuff in practice today and hopefully we will be ready.”