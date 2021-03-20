INDIANAPOLIS — In the leadup to Friday night’s NCAA Tournament opener against 13th-seeded Morehead State, West Virginia sophomore Miles “Deuce” McBride said he wasn’t much for video games.
Funny, because on Friday, he played like he was in one.
That included a pivotal six-point possession, all scored by McBride, with just over 13 minutes left that swung the game in WVU’s favor for good as the Mountaineers, fueled by 30 points, six rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals from its point guard, outlasted the gritty Eagles 84-67 at Lucas Oil Arena in Indianapolis.
The third-seeded Mountaineers (19-9) advanced to play 11th-seeded Syracuse on Sunday after the Orange upset 6th-seeded San Diego State on Friday. The time and venue had not been announced as of press time.
After West Virginia led by seven at halftime, Morehead drew to within one twice in the early stages of the second half, the second time at 46-45 after consecutive layups from guards Skyelar Potter and Devon Cooper.
But after a 3 for the Mountaineers’ Jalen Bridges, McBride came up with a steal and raced to the rim where he hit a layup and was fouled. After review, the foul, committed by Cooper, was upgraded to “flagrant 1,” giving McBride two free throws instead of one and giving the Mountaineers possession.
McBride cashed in both of those free throws and on the ensuing inbounds pass, was fouled again under the rim, resulting in two more free throws.
That six-point burst, all coming in the span of two seconds of game time, turned a four-point West Virginia lead into a 10-point gap at 55-45 and the Mountaineers weren’t seriously threatened again.
McBride was efficient as well, hitting 11 of 17 shots including 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 from the foul line. As a team, WVU shot 50.8% with three other players reaching double figures. That included freshman forward Jalen Bridges, who accounted for 15 points and hit 3 of 5 3-point attempts, as well as junior guard Sean McNeil, who chipped in 13 points.
The game figured to weigh heavily on a post matchup between WVU junior Derek Culver and Morehead freshman Johni Broome. Early, Culver was largely a nonfactor, scoring just two points to go with two boards in the first half with Broome going for eight points and five rebounds in the opening 20 minutes.
However, the championship rounds belonged to Culver as he scored 10 points and grabbed five boards after halftime while the Mountaineers limited Broome to after the break.
Morehead (23-8), which went nip-and-tuck with the Mountaineers up until McBride’s outburst, shot a more-than-fair 52% from the floor, getting 21 points from Cooper and 18 from Potter to go with Broome’s 10. The Eagles also hit 10 of 19 3-pointers and outrebounded the Mountaineers 30-26.
But as WVU heated up, it also turned up the heat defensively in the terms of ball pressure and it paid dividends to the tune of 18 Morehead turnovers, which the Mountaineers turned into 24 points. West Virginia also outscored Morehead 20-8 in fast break points and, despite the small rebounding deficit, led the second-chance-points category 14-7.
The first half was very much one of runs as the teams volleyed momentum back and forth.
The first big spurt belonged the Mountaineers as WVU scored 11 straight points with Bridges accounting for seven of them, turning a 6-6 tie into a 17-6 West Virginia advantage. After a Morehead State timeout, the Eagles came roaring right back, scoring 11 straight of their own to tie things up at 17.
Shortly after, McBride took over, scoring seven straight Mountaineer points sandwiched around a pair of free throws by Cooper, giving WVU a 31-25 lead. That advantage would be seven at the half with the Mountaineers on top 38-31.
Both teams shot it well in the opening half with the Eagles hitting 52.2% of their shots (12 for 23) and WVU shooting 46.9% (15 for 32).
