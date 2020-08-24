Real live football action is here. No, not college, but high school football has started in several parts of the country. Much like their collegiate counterparts, though, high school athletes are a mixed bag of playing, not playing, shortened seasons and spring seasons. That includes the future of West Virginia University football.
Currently, the Mountaineers have 12 verbal commitments in the 2021 class that reside in the United States, and there is at least one future Mountaineer that falls into each of the aforementioned categories.
Ohio, where five current commitments live, is moving forward with a season, albeit a shortened one. The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced earlier this month that schools would play a six-game regular season, with every team making the playoffs, which would begin right after those six games.
For the better teams, that would mean basically a full season. Running back Jaylen Anderson, cornerback Andrew Wilson-Lamp, offensive lineman Tomas Rimac, defensive end Hammond Russell, and tight end Treylan Davis are all Buckeye State prospects committed to WVU.
Four-star commit Kaden Prather out of Maryland is not so lucky. His state moved its football season to the spring, but does not currently have a plan for when those games will occur or how many games teams will play. Rather than ride the uncertainty, Prather is loading up on classes at his high school this fall and will enroll at WVU in January.
Pennsylvania had an interesting back-and-forth on its hands. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association originally planned to push back its season two weeks and move ahead with a shortened schedule, but Governor Tom Wolf announced earlier this month that he recommended pushing the season into the spring.
There was a very strong pushback by local communities and leaders, and the season is now back on for the fall at most schools. Some Philly area programs decided to stay shut down until the spring, but apparently not Imhotep Institute, home of safety commit Saint McLeod.
Georgia (home of defensive line commit Brayden Dudley) and Florida (where most recent commit linebacker Ja’Corey Hammet plays) are moving forward with their seasons mostly intact. Georgia is playing a 10-game regular season before the playoffs, while Florida pushed the start of the year back a week. West Virginia — and prized commit Wyatt Milum — was not that different, pushing back the season by just one week in most places.
Alabama took a similar approach. In fact, future WVU quarterback Will Crowder and his Gardendale squad opened up their season over the weekend. Crowder completed 10 of 17 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 69 yards in a 22-7 win.
These decisions are also impacting junior college commits. The NJCAA announced earlier in the summer that it would push back all competition until the spring. The Mississippi junior college league, however, chose instead to move forward with a fall season and play a conference-only schedule. That was big news for current WVU commit Nijel Mcgriff, who is set to kick off his season in September and then enroll at WVU in January.
As we’ve seen throughout this pandemic, the situation is always capable of changing. For now, though, all but one Mountaineer commit is playing football this fall.