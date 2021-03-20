In reaching the Big 12 Tournament championship game a week ago, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team rode its stingy defense in victories over Kansas State and Oklahoma State before finally succumbing to Baylor in the title game.
As the Mountaineers prepare to begin the NCAA Tournament, coach Mike Carey would prefer his team not have to lean so heavily on stopping opponents.
West Virginia (21-6), the No. 4 seed in the Hemisfair Region in San Antonio, will take on 13th-seeded Lehigh (10-5) at 8 p.m. Sunday. The game will air on ESPNU.
In addition to dealing with a sophisticated Lehigh offense, the Mountaineers will look to get their own attack back on track. WVU scored just 58, 59 and 50 points in three Big 12 Tournament games, marking three of the team’s four lowest-scoring outputs of the season (the Mountaineers were beaten 65-45 by Baylor early in the season).
Now, with the upset-minded Mountain Hawks looming and a tough matchup potentially against the winner of fifth-seeded Georgia Tech and 12th-seeded Stephen F. Austin after that, Carey said it’s paramount for his team to find the flow that it seemingly lost a week ago.
“I don’t like where we are offensively,” Carey said. “Everybody’s chasing the ball. The spacing’s not good, the rotation, the movement’s not good.
“When you get in tournament play, you have to score points because teams can score. We’re going to have to score. We’re going to have to get back to making the extra pass. We’re going to have to get back to going inside out. We’re going to have to get some scoring out of (forward) Kari (Niblack), (forward) Esmery (Martinez) needs to touch the ball. Everybody needs to touch the ball and stay spaced, and normally when you do that you’re going to score a lot of points.”
West Virginia will have to figure out those offensive woes against a Lehigh team that has found itself defensively in recent weeks and is likely to throw a variety of different looks at the Mountaineers.
“They play combination zones, they’ll play a 1-3-1, 2-3, triangle-and-two, they’ll play a little man, so they’ll change up a lot,” Carey said.
While West Virginia is sure to be presented with multiple looks when it has the ball, it’s also in for an offense that’s predicated on movement. Sophomore guard Frannie Hottinger leads Lehigh at 14.3 points per game with senior guard Mary Clougherty adding 12.1.
Perimeter defense will also be key as Lehigh has attempted 429 3-pointers — 28.6 per game.
“They have a bunch of shooters, they’ll play a four-out, five-out,” Carey said. “They run a lot of stuff. They run a lot of motion and a lot of curls, a lot of flares, a lot of movement, a lot of basket cuts, so they’re going to spread us out, we know that. We’ve got to talk on defense, get out on the 3, sit down, and when they drive we’ve got to stay out.
“We’re going to have to defend the 3, but the other thing is — and it could be good or bad — on the misses there’s going to be long rebounds, so our guards are going to have to get involved in the rebounding. And if we do that, we have an opportunity for the fast break with long rebounds.”
The Mountain Hawks know they’re due to see a sharp uptick in athleticism from the Mountaineers. Sunday will mark the first game Lehigh has played against a team not in the Patriot League all season.
WVU senior guard Kysre Gondrezick was named an honorable mention All-American and leads the Mountaineers at 19.9 points per game. Martinez (13.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game) is a force on the inside while sophomore guard KK Deans (13.6 points per game) has already shown a penchant for hitting clutch, late shots in the postseason in the wins over the Wildcats and Cowgirls.
“It’s hard to simulate the athleticism and the strength, that’s the difference we’re going to see in West Virginia compared to the Patriot League teams we’ve played,” Lehigh coach Sue Troyan said. “We’re trying to do some things in practice to kind of simulate that so they’re not starstruck.”
Ultimately, Troyan doesn’t foresee her team shrinking from the moment and the team has fully embraced the underdog role. Yet, as has been proven in March over and over again, all an underdog needs is a chance, and Troyan said her team has just that on Sunday.
“West Virginia is a really good team, but they’re also not a team that’s not beatable,” Troyan said. “We play the defense that we’re capable of playing and we knock down shots, we’re in this game.”