As of Monday morning, the first month of 2021 was officially in the books, meaning there have now been more months this year than losses by the West Virginia women’s basketball team.
To say the least, January was a heck of a month for the program with the No. 21 Mountaineers (13-2 overall, 7-2 Big 12 Conference). They went 7-0, with games scheduled at Kansas and at Kansas State being postponed. The month concluded with a 79-70 win Saturday at TCU.
But it’s been anything but easy for WVU, with illness and injuries, foul trouble and transfers making things more difficult along the way. Those circumstances have thrust reserves into the limelight and into crucial situations, and so far they’ve answered the bell.
“We’ve got girls with great character right now,” WVU coach Mike Carey said after the team’s conquest of the Horned Frogs. “We’ve got girls that really want to win and they play together and they have a lot of heart. When you have that, the next person needs to step up. Coaches say that all the time, but this team, no matter who’s not in … we’ve got players on the bench that can step up and give us quality minutes.”
It has certainly been a far cry from the narrative of a year ago, when West Virginia lost four games in a row to end January, and by the end of the season a 13-1 start had turned into a 17-13 final record. This season, no matter the adversity to overcome, this group seems determined to not allow a promising start to the season to slip away again.
Carey said that the main difference has been effort, particularly in a couple of aspects.
“Ball movement and defense is a lot better this year than it was last year,” Carey said. “It’s wanting to have ball movement and wanting to play defense. That’s something we’ve stressed and will continue to stress, but our girls have bought in on both of them and I’m real proud of them.”
While the team has had plenty of obstacles to clear, individually, it’s been a rough ride for senior guard Kysre Gondrezick, who leads the Mountaineers and is third in the Big 12 Conference in scoring at 21.4 points per game. Gondrezick’s father Grant passed away on Jan. 7 and she responded by pouring in 24 points in a win over Texas just two days later before missing the team’s win over Oklahoma State on Jan. 16 to attend his funeral.
While WVU continues to receive much-needed contributions from its bench and from seemingly everywhere, in terms of scoring, Gondrezick has continued to be the offensive anchor for the Mountaineers, combining slashing ability and an often deadly outside jump shot (37.9% from 3-point range) all while leading the team with 67 assists (4.8 per game).
Even more encouraging, Gondrezick seems to be getting better as the season turns to February. She was fantastic on Saturday against TCU, scoring 30 points on 9-of-17 shooting and dishing out nine assists while playing all 40 minutes. It was the third straight game that Gondrezick didn’t leave the floor.
“They were overplaying here, but see, Kysre is a smart player,” Carey said. “She knows how to use on-ball picks, she’s one of the best players I’ve ever had using an on-ball pick. She moves without the ball. She got a couple of back doors, she went to the foul line — so she scored mid-range, 3s, foul shots — she scored at all three levels, and when you can do that, you’re going to have a good scoring night.”
February will start with a tall task right out of the gate as the Mountaineers will welcome in Iowa State on Wednesday at the Coliseum. After an 85-77 loss to No. 9 Baylor on Sunday, the Cyclones (11-6 overall, 7-3 Big 12) dropped to fourth place in the league standings with WVU rising to second.
Iowa State’s Ashley Joens leads the league in scoring at 24.5 points per game.
WVU will welcome fans into the Coliseum for the first time this year for a women’s game, and though the challenge is big and the stakes are high in terms of league positioning, the Mountaineers are well versed in scaling mountains already.
“Needless to say, [Iowa State has] great shooters,” Carey said. “They’ll play junk defenses. You’re going to see zone, sagging man, triangle-and-two. They’ve got shooters everywhere. Ashley Joens can take it to the hole and score 30 on you on any given night. It’s going to be tough, but it’s at home and we’re going to have a crowd for the first time. We’re excited to play at home with the crowd and hopefully that will help us.”