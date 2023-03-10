The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship, March 10, 2023

West Virginia head coach Dawn Plitzuweit delivers instructions to her team during a Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship quarterfinal game against Oklahoma State at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri on March 10, 2023. (Scott D. Weaver/Big 12 Conference)

 SCOTT D. WEAVER | Big 12 Conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dawn Plitzuweit didn’t hold back on her belief that her West Virginia team belongs in the NCAA Tournament after the Mountaineers fell 62-61 to Oklahoma State on a last-second shot Friday in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium.

Plitzuweit’s crew compiled a 19-10 regular-season record -- the most wins for a WVU first-year coach in program history -- and the Mountaineers will now wait until Sunday’s 8 p.m. selection show to see if they’ve done enough to earn an at-large bid.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

