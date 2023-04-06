MORGANTOWN -- This isn’t the first time West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker has tried to hire Mark Kellogg.
Or the second.
After Baker had an unsuccessful first attempt to sway Kellogg to join him when the former was the athletic director at Northwest Missouri State, he later got the coach on board. The two had a short stint together there, and now are back together again -- this time in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers introduced Kellogg as the school’s next women’s basketball coach on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.
The prior relationship isn’t what brought Kellogg to WVU, according to Baker. The athletic director said he hasn’t seen him Kellogg in nearly a decade, but has followed his success at each stop leading to his new role.
“The relationship we had certainly didn’t hurt,” Baker said. “It didn’t come up until late in the process. I actually didn’t bring his name to the table. We divided up conferences amongst the search committee and (executive senior associate athletic director for external affairs) Matt Wells had his conference, and Matt goes through his resume and starts talking about it and a couple other people chimed in, and I said, ‘I may know him a little bit.’
“I wanted him to come up organically. I didn’t want to taint the committee and it look like I was trying to push somebody, but once he came up, I told them he would be a great candidate, and then he continued to be part of our process.”
Kellogg’s first head coaching position was at Division II Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. He went 173-46 there from 2005-12, with four conference championships, five straight NCAA Tournament appearances -- including the first postseason win in program history -- a berth in the Sweet 16 in 2009 and a national runner-up finish the following season.
He was the 2010 and 2011 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Regional Coach of the Year there, and the 2010 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.
Baker had become the athletic director at Northwest Missouri State in 2010 and had an eye on Kellogg following the retirement of Gene Steinmeyer at the end of the 2011-12 season.
Northwest Missouri State announced on March 26, 2012 that Randy Gipson would become its next coach, but Gipson said the next day he would remain at Northeastern State University, where he had coached for 13 seasons.
In early April, Kellogg was announced as Northwest Missouri State’s next coach. Baker called him “one of the rising superstars in women’s basketball” at that point.
“I knew the situation at Fort Lewis,” Baker said Wednesday. “He inherited a program that really had not done much and took it to one of the elite programs in Division II. I tried to recruit him once and he wasn’t quite there yet, so I went down another path and then circled back around and sold him a little harder the second time.”
Baker tried a different approach to persuade Kellogg in his second attempt, according to the coach.
“Back at Fort Lewis we were contacted by Wren because I think at the time the coach was retiring, so he knew he was going to have a position open,” Kellogg said. “We went through a little preliminary process early and that really didn’t work out for different reasons. Wren did circle back and, to his credit, he went to the right source, which was my wife, that time and got her going a little bit on Northwest Missouri and that move. It ended up being right for our family at the time.”
Kellogg led Northwest Missouri State to a 15-13 record in 2012-13 -- an improvement of nine wins from the season prior -- and finished No. 8 in the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association Conference after being picked 14th leading into the season.
“We were there, took over that program and got that one to 15 wins,” Kellogg said. “I’ve said for a lot of years that was one of the better coaching jobs I thought we did. That was a fantastic group of kids that bought in and we still are friends with so many players from that team. That was a special place.”
The time Kellogg and Baker spent together was short-lived, however.
In February 2013, Baker left Northwest Missouri State to be the deputy athletic director at Memphis. He later held the same position at Missouri before serving as the North Texas athletic director from 2016-22. He came to WVU late last year.
Kellogg also left following his one season at Northwest Missouri State and took the coaching position at West Texas A&M. He went 62-6 there and led the Buffaloes to a Division II runner-up finish in 2014 and an Elite Eight appearance in 2015.
Kellogg later went to Stephen F. Austin. There, he went 195-55 over the last eight seasons, with seven straight campaigns of 23 or more wins and six consecutive seasons with postseason appearances.
While they hadn’t seen each other in roughly a decade, Baker and Kellogg said they’ve kept up here and there, and followed each other’s careers and families through social media.
Now the two are ready to work together again.
“When it came open, obviously I got a little bit excited here, too, just because of the previous relationship,” Kellogg said. “I have full faith and belief in Wren Baker and that he’s going to get this place going, not that it’s not already there. It will just be a great relationship and somebody I can go to.
"You just want resources and you want an opportunity and you want support, and then you want him to get out of your way and let you do your job, and I feel like Wren will allow us to do that.”