Texas Tech at WVU WBB 012123

West Virginia's Isis Beh (right) battles for a rebound with Texas Tech's Jazmaine Lewis on Jan. 21 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

 DAVID PENNOCK

The West Virginia women’s basketball team remains on the road, where it will try to bounce back from a loss at then-No. 17 Texas on Sunday.

The Mountaineers are scheduled to face Texas Tech at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

