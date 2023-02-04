The West Virginia women’s basketball team lost 93-68 to No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Sooners (18-4 overall, 8-3 Big 12) got off to a hot start, scoring 32 points in the first quarter and knocking down seven first-half 3-pointers as they led nearly wire-to-wire against the Mountaineers (14-7, 5-5).
Oklahoma shot 52% from the field and 43% from the 3-point line in the victory and outrebounded WVU 41-26, which helped the Sooners to a 22-8 advantage in second-chance points. Oklahoma scored 46 of its 93 points in the paint.
Skylar Vann led five Oklahoma players who scored in double figures with 16 points and eight rebounds. Liz Scott and Ana Llanusa both had 15 points, Nevaeh Tot netted 12 and Madi Williams added 11.
JJ Quinerly led WVU with 24 points and Madisen Smith had 19 in the loss. The Mountaineers shot 43% from the field and 44% from the arc on 16 attempts.
The Mountaineers got the scoring started with a 3-pointer from Smith, but Oklahoma took its first lead just under two minutes into the game on a triple from Tot. The Sooners continued to make it a 7-0 run and later closed the period with 11 straight points to go into the second up 32-16.
Tot knocked down back-to-back 3s to start the second and Oklahoma grew the lead to 29 in the period before entering the break with a 55-37 advantage.
Oklahoma didn’t slow in the second half. The Sooners scored the first 13 points of the third quarter and outscored the Mountaineers 22-17 in the frame to take a 77-54 lead into the fourth, where they grew the lead to 33 points.
Oklahoma will next head to Waco, Texas, to face Baylor on Tuesday. WVU will continue the road trip with a 7:30 p.m. ET game at Oklahoma State on Tuesday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.