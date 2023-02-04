The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia women’s basketball team lost 93-68 to No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Sooners (18-4 overall, 8-3 Big 12) got off to a hot start, scoring 32 points in the first quarter and knocking down seven first-half 3-pointers as they led nearly wire-to-wire against the Mountaineers (14-7, 5-5).

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you