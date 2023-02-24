The West Virginia women’s basketball team will try to bounce back from a rough road trip to Texas when it takes on Kansas State in its senior day game at 6 p.m. Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers were blown out 74-48 by No. 17 Texas in the first game of the trip and suffered a 69-68 double-overtime loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday in the second game, after entering the trip with back-to-back wins at home, where they’re 11-2 this season.
“It wasn’t from a lack of effort and it wasn’t from a lack of understanding - it’s an execution thing," WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit told reporters Friday. "You talk about efficiency and execution and those are things you learn from and you grow from, but the reality is I think this team is a team that has shown great resiliency throughout different courses of the season, and so now we need to go focus on that and do our best to be resilient again.”
WVU (16-10 overall, 7-8 Big 12) has already beaten K-State (16-12, 5-10) once this season. The Mountaineers picked up their first conference win on Jan. 7 against the Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, 77-70, after an 0-2 start to league play.
The Mountaineers had a trio of 20-point scorers in the previous meeting. JJ Quinerly had 22 points, while Kylee Blacksten and Jayla Hemingway added 20 apiece.
Gabby Gregory -- the Big 12’s second-leading scorer with 19.7 points per game this season -- had 26 points in that meeting, while Serena Sundell dropped in 14 and Jaelyn Glenn and Brylee Glenn each registered=d 10. K-State has won two of its last three games, including a 63-45 victory over Kansas on Wednesday.
“It’s been a long time since we played Kansas State and certainly they’re playing at a really high level. Played really well against Kansas; played really well against Baylor,” Plitzuweit said. “They’re a team that has size pretty much across the board. They can post up any of their perimeter kids. Obviously Gabby Gregory does it the most and creates so much out of it.”
While Saturday will serve as WVU’s senior day, the Mountaineers still have one more matchup at the Coliseum -- a 7 p.m. showing with Oklahoma State on Monday -- before closing the regular season with a March 4 game at Baylor.
The Mountaineers enter the weekend sixth in the league standings, just behind the Bears, who WVU beat earlier this season in Morgantown. K-State is ninth of the 10 teams in the league standings.
WVU is 17-7 in the all-time series with the Wildcats, including 7-3 in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have won seven of the last 10 meetings.
Saturday’s game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
