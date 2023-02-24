The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia Women's Basketball

West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 AP photo

The West Virginia women’s basketball team will try to bounce back from a rough road trip to Texas when it takes on Kansas State in its senior day game at 6 p.m. Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers were blown out 74-48 by No. 17 Texas in the first game of the trip and suffered a 69-68 double-overtime loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday in the second game, after entering the trip with back-to-back wins at home, where they’re 11-2 this season.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

