The West Virginia women’s basketball team held off No. 21 Iowa State 73-60 on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum to snap a three-game losing streak.
The win is the second over a ranked opponent in Morgantown this season for the Mountaineers, who also beat then-No. 18 Baylor on Jan. 15.
The two teams remained within five points of one another for almost three quarters, but after Iowa State (15-7 overall, 7-5 Big 12) tied the game at 43-all with under five minutes to play in the third, WVU (15-8, 6-6) held the Cyclones to just one field goal for the remainder of the quarter and outscored the visitors 13-5 during that stretch to take a 56-48 lead into the fourth.
The Mountaineers pushed the lead to double digits early in the final period and didn’t let Iowa State cut the deficit any closer than eight from there. WVU led by 15 points before closing out the 73-60 win.
The Mountaineers lost 70-50 to Iowa State on Jan. 4 in their second Big 12 game of the season, scoring just 13 points in the second half.
On Saturday, JJ Quinerly led WVU with 20 points, Kyah Watson had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Jayla Hemingway had a near double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds before being forced to leave the game midway through the fourth due to injury. The Mountaineers went 22 of 28 from the free throw line in the win, including 13 makes in the fourth quarter.
Ashley Joens had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Iowa State. Emily Ryan added 13 points and Denae Fritz had 11. WVU held the Cyclones to just 17% shooting from 3-point range on 30 attempts and forced Iowa State to turn the ball over 17 times. The Cyclones will host Texas on Monday.
The Mountaineers will remain home to face Kansas at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.
