The West Virginia women’s basketball team picked up a big win over then-No. 21 Iowa State on Saturday to split the regular-season series with the Cyclones, and now the Mountaineers will try for a similar result with Kansas.

The Mountaineers lost to the Jayhawks 77-58 in Lawrence, Kansas, on Jan. 18, and will face them for the second time this season when the two meet up for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

