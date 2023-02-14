The West Virginia women’s basketball team picked up a big win over then-No. 21 Iowa State on Saturday to split the regular-season series with the Cyclones, and now the Mountaineers will try for a similar result with Kansas.
The Mountaineers lost to the Jayhawks 77-58 in Lawrence, Kansas, on Jan. 18, and will face them for the second time this season when the two meet up for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.
WVU (15-8 overall, 6-6 Big 12) was coming off a rough road swing to Oklahoma, where it lost to both the Sooners and Cowgirls. But the Mountaineers beat ranked Iowa State 73-60 Saturday after losing to the Cyclones 70-50 earlier this season in Ames, Iowa.
“I think after our away trips at Oklahoma and OSU, this game was really big for us, especially after coming off two losses,” WVU guard Kyah Watson said after Saturday’s win, in which she had 11 points and 12 rebounds. “We knew what we needed to fix. ... We made sure to focus on that in practice and played like we practiced.”
The Mountaineers struggled in the second half of the first meeting with the Cyclones and scored just 13 points. It was a similar story for WVU at Allen Fieldhouse the first time the Mountaineers met Kansas (16-7, 6-6) this season. WVU led 34-20 at halftime of that game, but was outscored 57-24 over the final two quarters.
The Mountaineers might be shorthanded Wednesday, however. Savannah Samuel didn’t play Saturday because of an injury, and starters Jayla Hemingway and Kylee Blacksten both left Saturday’s game in the second half with injuries.
WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said Tuesday that Samuel is improving, but likely won’t be cleared by Wednesday, and “there’s not the greatest probability” of the two starters to play, according to WVMetroNews.
“At this point in time, we better get healthy,” Plitzuweit said after Saturday’s win. “I like where our intensity was and I think our practice yesterday was probably our best practice of the year, so I like that aspect of where we’re heading right now. It was important for us to carry that over into a game and when things weren’t really going our way … I thought our resilience was really good and our composure was really good at that time.”
Kansas and WVU are both 6-6 in league play entering Wednesday’s matchup. The Jayhawks enter with back-to-back wins over TCU and Texas Tech -- two of the bottom three teams in the league.
Texas sits atop the Big 12 standings at 11-3 and Oklahoma isn’t far behind at 10-3. Iowa State and Oklahoma State are both 8-5, and Baylor sits ahead of Kansas and WVU at 7-5.
Saturday’s win over Iowa State was the second ranked win of the season for the Mountaineers and their first-year coach, who has seen a different perspective of trying to reach the NCAA Tournament this season at the Power Five level after stops as head coach at mid-majors South Dakota and Northern Kentucky.
WVU is 66th in the NET rankings as of Tuesday.
“It’s a complete flip,” Plitzuweit said Saturday. “It’s totally different when you’re looking at it. That’s what I told our coaches going into this game, is we have a great opportunity. I don’t know how we were going to play, but I felt good about how we practiced.
“That’s the fun part about playing in the Big 12, honestly, is that you’re playing great teams and you have a chance to not only improve your team, but to make something happen and let people know that we can play a little bit, too. We can do some things, too.”
WVU is 16-7 all-time against Kansas, including 8-3 in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have won 13 of the last 16 meetings with the Jayhawks.
Wednesday’s game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.