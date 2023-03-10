West Virginia head coach Dawn Plitzuweit delivers instructions to her team during a Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship quarterfinal game against Oklahoma State at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri on March 10, 2023. (Scott D. Weaver/Big 12 Conference)
KANSAS CITY -- Dawn Plitzuweit didn’t hold back on her belief that her West Virginia team belongs in the NCAA Tournament after the Mountaineers fell 62-61 to Oklahoma State on a last-second shot Friday in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium.
Plitzuweit’s crew compiled a 19-10 regular-season record -- the most wins for a WVU first-year coach in program history -- and the Mountaineers will now wait until Sunday’s 8 p.m. selection show to see if they’ve done enough to earn an at-large bid.
“With the resume we have -- tied for 4th place in the Big 12 -- I think our ladies deserve an opportunity to keep playing and play in the Big Dance,” she said after the game Friday.
WVU has been on the NCAA Tournament bubble in recent weeks and entered Friday’s conference quarterfinals listed as a “first four out” team, according to bracketology by ESPN’s Charlie Creme, and remained there in an update after the loss.
The Mountaineers led Oklahoma State for most of the game, but the Cowgirls stormed back in the fourth quarter and went ahead at the buzzer on a shot from Terryn Milton.
“Heartbreaking loss but still very proud of [WVU women’s basketball],” WVU director of athletics Wren Baker wrote on Twitter. “They belong in the NCAA tournament and (I'm) hopeful they get that opportunity.”
WVU closed the regular season strong, winning five of the final seven games, including three straight leading into the Big 12 Tournament. That stretch included a win over Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls won the first meeting with WVU this season in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
After seeing the Mountaineers three times, Oklahoma State coach Jacie Hoyt agreed they should be in the NCAA Tournament while praising the backcourt of Madisen Smith and JJ Quinerly, who combined for 41 of WVU’s 61 points Friday.
“I think they're playing their best basketball right now,” Hoyt said. “We've been able to see their momentum and what they've been able to do against the top teams in our conference. Who wouldn't want to watch those two players in JJ Quinerly and Madisen Smith? My goodness, they put on a show. You want to talk about ratings in women's basketball, watch those two. They're phenomenal.
“I just think with the way they finished in conference and the way that they're playing right now -- I'm not super into the NET and all that stuff and I probably should be better -- but I just think that with the momentum they have and the way they're playing right now, I think they're a team that should still be able to play in March.”
WVU’s nonconference schedule didn’t do it many favors. The Mountaineers went 9-2, with the two losses against North Carolina State and Penn State -- both away from the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum. The early portion of the schedule was highlighted by a win over Georgia in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Bulldogs finished in the middle of the pack in the SEC standings.
The Mountaineers were 63rd in the NET rankings leading into Friday’s slate of games. They have wins over five teams in the top 50 of the NET rankings -- including a regular-season sweep of Baylor -- and two over AP-ranked teams to boost their resume.
The Big 12, as of Friday afternoon, was projected by Creme to have six teams make the field of 68. That group included Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Baylor and Kansas. The Jayhawks have been projected in the “last four in.”
WVU went 10-8 in Big 12 play in the regular season, which was tied for the fourth-best record in the conference with the Cowgirls. The Mountaineers were the No. 5 seed for the tournament.
“I think our young ladies probably exceeded a lot of expectations, and I think their ability, their want, their connectiveness -- all those type of things -- continue to grow and will continue to grow throughout the season yet because I don't believe that we're done and I don't believe that our ladies should be done. I don't,” Plitzuweit said.
“I believe that we should have an opportunity. If not, that's going to be tough for the Big 12. That's not only tough for our program. It's tough for the Big 12 if we don't have a chance to keep playing in the Big Dance.”
The bracket for the NCAA Tournament will be revealed at 8 p.m. Sunday in a selection show televised on ESPN.
The First Four games are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, with first- and second-round games set for March 17-20. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be played March 24-27 in Greenville, South Carolina and Seattle, and the Final Four games are March 31 in Dallas. The championship is set for April 2.
