The West Virginia women’s basketball team beat Kansas State 67-58 on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown to sweep the regular-season series with the Wildcats.

K-State (16-13 overall, 5-11 Big 12) scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to tie the game 45-all with 9:28 to play, but WVU (17-10, 8-8) answered with a 15-2 stretch, including 13 straight points, to pull ahead 60-47.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

