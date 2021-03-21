SAN ANTONIO, Texas — When West Virginia’s women’s basketball team gets running, they are hard to slow down.
After a slow start, the Mountaineers used big runs ending the second and third quarters that turned a close game into a blowout in a 77-53 win over Lehigh in the first round of the Hemisfair Region of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in San Antonio on Sunday night.
With the win, West Virginia meets Georgia Tech in the second round on Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets topped Stephen F. Austin in overtime on Sunday.
In that game, West Virginia coach Mike Carey will look to make it to the Sweet 16 for the first time in his career and only the second in the history of the program (1992).
As has been the case for much of the season, when All-American Honorable Mention selection Kysre Gondrezick got going, so too did the Mountaineers.
Gondrezick missed her first five shots, but proceeded to hit nine of her final 10 — including six 3-pointers — to lead the Mountaineers with 26 points. She added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in a complete performance while also notching her 1,000th point in the victory.
Gondrezick led a knockout punch in the third quarter as West Virginia (22-6) used a 16-0 run over the final 3:30 of the frame to build an insurmountable lead.
Gondrezick’s effort was part of a balanced effort for the Mountaineers, who also got big numbers from KK Deans and Esmery Martinez.
Deans finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Martinez added 16 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Gondrezick got into rhythm from the floor in the second quarter with 11 points, but one of her biggest plays came as a facilitator to end the first half.
With Lehigh’s defense focused on Gondrezick, she found Deans in the corner for a 3-pointer that capped a 10-0 run that sent West Virginia to the locker room with a 36-26 lead.
The Mountain Hawks missed their last six field goal attempts while turning the ball over four times in the final four minutes as well.
Turnovers were the story of the first half with both teams seeing double-figures in that category — Lehigh with 12, WVU with 10.
As the Mountaineers shored up their own turnover issues in the middle quarters, they started to take control of the game, shooting 55 percent for the game, including over 70 percent in the 29-point third quarter.
Lehigh tried to keep pace behind the play of Frannie Hottinger and Emma Grothaus, but the Mountain Hawks simply could not keep up with the Mountaineers.
Those two combined for 11 of Lehigh’s 19 field goals. The rest of the team was just eight of 32.
Grothaus finished with 14 while Hottinger had 12 for Lehigh, whose season ends at 10-6.