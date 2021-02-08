Even “the party killer” was a bit celebratory after the West Virginia women’s basketball team’s latest conquest.
That’s coach Mike Carey, whose all-business demeanor and approach earned him the nickname from his wife. But it was difficult not to be happy after watching his team shake off a first-half deficit and find yet another way to win in an 81-75 victory Saturday night at Texas.
It marked the Mountaineers’ 10th straight win, first regular-season sweep of the Longhorns since joining the Big 12 Conference in 2012 and helped WVU (15-2 overall, 9-2 Big 12) continue marching upward in the Associated Press rankings, where it landed at No. 19 on Monday.
The win followed a 92-58 beatdown of Texas in Morgantown back on Jan. 9. Carey said he knew this one would be a much different story.
“I knew Texas was going to come out, the way we beat them at our place, they were going to come out and play extremely hard and they did,” Carey said. “And give our girls a lot of credit, they came out and matched their intensity.
“(Texas) is a good group. They have great players, make no doubt about it. They didn’t play well the first time against us and we played probably our best game of the year and that’s why that score was like that. We knew coming in here — they match up with us, they have a little bit more size, their guards are athletic, can get downhill, they defend, they overplay — we knew we were going to have our hands full. It was not going to be easy this game. That’s what made this win that much better, that we knew and we accepted the challenge and went right at them.”
This time around, it was sophomore guard Kirsten “KK” Deans’ turn to play hero for the Mountaineers as she poured in a career-high 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting. But it was a productive night across the starting lineup as leading scorer Kysre Gondrezick added 20 points, Esmery Martinez recorded her 10th double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds and Kari Niblack added 10 points on a night in which the Mountaineers shot 53.4% (31 of 58) from the floor.
“They went to a little bit of a triangle-and-two on (guard Madisen Smith) and Kysre and that left KK open and KK took advantage of it,” Carey said. “KK can score, but I was more impressed with her defense. Her defense was unbelievable, kept people out of the lane.
“She had a big-time game. They all did.”
While the good times are certainly rolling for the time being, Carey has the foresight to see the potential problems ahead. His team has consistently found ways to win, yes, but it’s doing so with precious few players as only seven are seeing the floor on a regular basis. On Saturday, Blessing Ejiofor played 16 minutes and Jasmine Carson played five. The other 179 minutes were gobbled up by the team’s starting five.
Along with the travel and a COVID-19-crunched schedule, Carey knows the toll such a workload can take. Although there are only so many options, he stressed the importance of getting the bench more involved before tournament time.
“They’re playing a lot of minutes right now,” Carey said. “And even Kysre, that’s the first time Kysre in the three years since I’ve had her asked to come out, she needed a rest. We need Jasmine … Jasmine is going to continue to get better. Jasmine is going to be a great player for us in our program, she just has to get used to the speed and what they were running out there, but she’s going to be fine.”
Perhaps the best thing that this team has going for it is a seemingly unified mentality. It’s a team that, as players have repeated throughout the course of this win streak, believes it can win every game it plays and is willing to do whatever it takes to do so.
While Carey affirmed that it’s a team that largely governs itself, there are still times when “the party killer” has to step in.
“[They] pretty much [govern] themselves, but if they don’t, I have no problem getting them in focus,” Carey said. “We’ve got great leadership. The other day in practice I saw them kind of laughing and everybody was having a good time. My wife always calls me ‘party killer,’ well, I killed that party real quick. We started moving a little bit and getting up and down the floor.
“But they do a great job. Very mature bunch, great leadership — I think they’ll continue to play hard, continue to do what they’re doing.”