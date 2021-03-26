Simply, it was the worst possible time to play likely its worst possible game for the West Virginia women’s basketball team.
It came in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and resulted in a 73-56 loss to Georgia Tech, ending the Mountaineers’ season at 22-7.
There were highs, such as second-place finishes in both the Big 12 regular-season standings and conference tournament. There were lows, primarily the lopsided end but also transfers and injuries.
Those left a team extremely short-handed and one that, after the loss of point guard Madisen Smith to an injury in late February, was largely relegated to playing a seven-player rotation over a grueling stretch right up until the end.
Did that have any effect in the Mountaineers’ loss to the Yellow Jackets? Maybe, but coaches and players agreed that it shouldn’t have.
“I don’t want to make any excuses, I think what caught up to us is that we didn’t execute,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “We saw it in the Baylor game [in the Big 12 finals] and we tried to correct it, but we didn’t get it corrected. That’s what happened. Everyone is tired at this time of the year.”
“I know I got tired, I know my teammates got tired too, but it’s tournament time and it’s called survive and advance,” sophomore guard KK Deans said.
“You’ve got to give it all you have on the floor no matter if you’re tired or not. You’ve got to find that second gear, that third gear, that fourth gear to get you there and we couldn’t find that second, third or fourth gear.”
While the end was a bitter pill to swallow, especially for a program that has now lost nine times in the second round in Carey’s 20-year tenure and hasn’t made the Sweet 16 since 1992, the future is a bright one.
Guard Kysre Gondrezick, the team’s leading scorer, will depart and is projected as a late-round WNBA draft selection. Backup forward Blessing Ejiofor is also a senior but has the option to return with the NCAA’s offer of a free extra year of eligibility to all winter athletes.
But even if Ejiofor doesn’t return, there should be plenty of returning talent combined with a big recruiting class stocked with two four-star recruits (guards Emma Shumate and Messiah Hunter) and two three-star recruits (guards JJ Quinerly and Wynter Rogers).
Deans, guard Jayla Hemingway and starting forward Esmery Martinez all just finished their sophomore seasons with the possibility of playing another three years with the added year. Meanwhile Smith, forward Kari Niblack and guard Jasmine Carson, all steady contributors as well, will return for their senior seasons next year with the chance to play two more years.
It’s certainly a promising nucleus, and Carey said there would be specific goals in mind this offseason in terms of continuing to build upon the success of this season.
“We need to take a couple of days and then get refocused for next year,” Carey said. “We do have some good recruits coming in, we’ve got a good nucleus coming back. I just think next year we’ve got to have more discipline and we’ve got to move the ball more, so that’s going to be the emphasis. And defensively, we’ve got to be a little bit better.”
Deans also had a checklist to address.
“Definitely step up more as a leader,” Deans said. “I know I’m going to get back to my point-guard mentality of handling the ball and creating for my teammates. I know I can hit the shot, I know I can go to the rim, a three-level scorer. I just want to be able to facilitate like I used to and just get the job done. We’ll be back next year and we’re going to do some things.”
If Deans or her returning teammates needed any extra motivation, the Yellow Jackets provided just that.
“I’m a sophomore playing in my first NCAA Tournament,” Deans said. “A lot of people don’t get to do that. This is a learning lesson. Whatever I didn’t do this game, whatever my teammates didn’t do ... how can I help them? How can I help myself? That’s what we’re going to be working on this summer.
“That’s what we live for, we live for the work. Kobe [Bryant] always said the dream is not the destination, it’s the work to get there. That’s what we’re going to do this summer.”