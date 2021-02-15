West Virginia women's basketball coach Mike Carey had been warning his team of the impending storm and he wasn’t talking about the ice and snow that’s forecast to hit the area on Tuesday.
The storm he predicted made landfall in Morgantown on Saturday as the No. 19 Mountaineers fell 72-71 to Oklahoma, the team’s first loss since a 78-73 setback at Oklahoma State way back on Dec. 18. The loss ended an 11-game win streak.
Carey could feel a result like Sunday’s brewing, and after finding different ways to win for nearly two months, the Mountaineers (16-3 overall, 10-3 Big 12 Conference) finally made more mistakes than they couldn't overcome.
“I’ve been warning them in practice and after the last game [a 69-61 win over Kansas] that we’re not doing what we did -- the little things in order to win games,” Carey said. “It caught up to us today.”
In particular, West Virginia struggled to hang on to the ball again, turning it over 20 times after committing 17 miscues against the Jayhawks. The Sooners turned those mistakes into 22 points.
According to Carey, his team’s problem of late has come against defenses that have done their homework in terms of stopping WVU. Opponents have begun to stack the middle defensively in an effort to cut off driving lanes for Mountaineer guards, and it is a quandary that WVU has yet to overcome.
“Everybody is clogging up the paint on us,” Carey said. “They know we’re going to drive and we’re not making good decisions when we get in the paint. We’ve got to kick it away or we’ve got to keep our dribble and get out of there. Probably 10 times we went down there and they clogged it up and we left our feet and had nobody to pass it to and we turned it over. We’ve just got to be smarter when we get downhill.”
WVU has been playing with a short bench with usually seven players accounting for all of the minutes. That was the case on Saturday as well, but foul trouble to post players Kari Niblack and Esmery Martinez limited what West Virginia could do in terms of personnel.
“That hurt us,” senior guard Kysre Gondrezick said. “Especially when Oklahoma plays five guards out.”
All of it culminated in a fourth quarter during which Oklahoma outscores WVU 15-5. The Mountaineers led 66-57 heading into the final period.
“Not focused, careless with the ball, turning the ball over -- all ownership,” Gondrezick said. “They didn’t beat us, we beat ourselves.”
As bad as Saturday stung, the conversation immediately after the game quickly turned to responding and moving forward. Really, WVU has no choice but to do so.
That’s because No. 7 Baylor looms next with the Mountaineers traveling to Waco, Texas on Wednesday for an 8 p.m. tipoff. The Bears (16-2, 11-1) already own a 65-45 victory over West Virginia in Morgantown in a game that was played on Dec. 10.
“You’ve got to have a short memory,” sophomore guard KK Deans said. “Everybody hates losing, but we have Baylor coming up, which is a bigger game. We’ll be ready.”
“We’ll see … we’ve got veterans, I’m sure it will take a day to get this game behind us,” Carey concurred. “We’ve got a lot of season left, so we’ve got to come out and start a new streak.”
Gondrezick, who leads the team in scoring and is fourth in the league at 21.2 points per game, said part of moving on is taking ownership and correcting mistakes. She said she planned to start that process immediately, with herself.
“We’re not going to beat a dead horse,” Gondrezick said. “I know me, personally, I’ve got to get in the gym and shoot. I didn’t shoot the ball well down the stretch and then we’ve just got to look at some film, lock in and get ready for Baylor.
“It’s a long season. We’ve done well so far and we’ve just got to capitalize off of the mistakes that we made and the unforced turnovers in this game and get ready for the next one.”