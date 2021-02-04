After his team had registered a 65-56 win over Iowa State on Wednesday, West Virginia women's basketball coach Mike Carey attempted to downplay the importance of the victory, or any singular victory for that matter.
But having now won nine games in a row and with sole possession of second place in the Big 12 Conference with the victory over the Cyclones, even Carey couldn’t completely hide his happiness with the No. 21 Mountaineers (14-2 overall, 8-2 Big 12).
“We’ve got a lot of games left ... we’ve just got to take them one at a time,” Carey said. “This sets us up good, but you’re only as good as your last game. We [could] come out Saturday [against Texas], don’t play well, get beat and we have to start all over.
“But I like this team. I told you from the beginning, I like this team.”
West Virginia has certainly given its coach and fans plenty to like of late, and it has come in a myriad of ways with several key pieces in and out of the lineup along the way. On Wednesday, the Mountaineers played only seven players.
This time, WVU got by with its defense, limiting the Big 12’s leading scorer, Ashley Joens, to 17 points and held the Cyclones (11-7, 7-4) to 34.4% shooting. In particular, West Virginia did great work in denying driving lanes and keeping Iowa State out of the paint as 39 of the Cyclones’ 64 shot attempts came from 3-point range.
The Mountaineers, despite shooting just 38.6% themselves, took care of the ball, registering 15 assists and just seven turnovers, and got yet another big scoring night from Kysre Gondrezick, who finished with 24 points.
But as WVU has adapted to players coming in and out of the lineup as well as the unique circumstances that come and go with each game, there have been a couple of constants for the team. In particular, its ability to adapt and its commitment to defense.
“Staying focused on our main goal, which is winning,” said junior guard Madisen Smith, who scored 15 points on Wednesday. “No matter the circumstances, if we’re up or down in the game, we’re focused on winning that game. If we’re focused on that, I don’t think anybody can play with us.”
It’s that belief, that togetherness that may make the Mountaineers most dangerous right now.
“I think it’s their attitude,” Carey said. “They think they’re going to win. We’re not hitting shots, not hitting shots and I got to quiet them down because they’re saying, ‘We’re going to hit them, keep playing defense.’ This team has bought in defensively and that was great to hear. I just let them talk a couple minutes, heck, the breaks are so long anyway I don’t have enough to say, so I just let them talk to each other about defense.”
The team has a bona fide star in Gondrezick, who is averaging 24.1 points per game over her past eight contests. It’s been a long road to this point for the redshirt senior, full of bumps along the way.
The journey started as a freshman at Michigan before transferring to West Virginia before the 2017-2018 season. She sat out that year, returning as a redshirt sophomore the next season only to leave the team for personal reasons after only five games.
Gondrezick led the Mountaineers with 15.3 points per game a year ago, but fully committed heading into her final campaign, losing 45 pounds in the offseason.
“Now that she’s in better shape, now she can get downhill a lot quicker and that’s really helped her,” Carey said. “She always could get downhill but it wasn’t as quick as it is right now and it surprises a lot of people. She refuses picks as well as anyone I’ve seen.”
Even working through the death of her father on Jan. 7, Gondrezick has continued to throw herself into the game when on the court, and her commitment has allowed her game to blossom and earn the respect of her teammates and coaches.
“I’m enjoying myself right now and the fact that we’re winning, it helps,” Gondrezick said. “When I get the ball right now I have absolutely no fear, whether that’s creating my own shot or creating for someone else, and I have the green light to do that from both Coach Carey and the girls on the team when I’m out there on the floor with them. They trust me and I trust them as well.”