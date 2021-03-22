On one hand, the West Virginia University basketball team will take on a Georgia Tech team that struggled with underdog Stephen F. Austin, needing a 17-point second-half rally and overtime just to make it out of the opening around of the NCAA Tournament.
On the other hand, the Yellow Jackets certainly proved their mettle and resilience in doing so.
It will be up to the fourth-seeded Mountaineers (22-6) to figure out how to put Georgia Tech down and keep it down as the two prepare to square off in a second-round game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio. The game will air on ESPNU.
The Yellow Jackets (16-8) stand in the way of a trip to the Sweet 16 for WVU, which would mark the just the second in program history and the first under 20th-year coach Mike Carey. The Mountaineers’ only other berth into the Sweet 16 came in 1992.
But during the Mountaineers’ postgame press conference after a 77-53 opening-round win over 14th-seeded Lehigh, there was no talk of anything but building off the mistakes made against the Mountain Hawks and looking ahead to the Yellow Jackets.
“We’re going to play against better teams,” WVU senior guard Kysre Gondrezick said. “Lehigh, I give them credit for having a successful season and getting here for the NCAA Tournament and preparing us for moving forward down the stretch. I’m just glad we could honor our assignments and our scout and buckle down on defense.”
That defense limited Lehigh to 30.6% shooting and forced 18 turnovers, which the Mountaineers turned into 21 points. WVU, after some early rust, hit 30 of its 55 shots, a 54.5% clip. Gondrezick led the scoring effort with 26 points with guard KK Deans adding 19 and forward Esmery Martinez going for a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
“We started getting them to take some bad shots which led to us having some great fast-break opportunities,” Carey said. “We reversed the ball some. This team, we have so many weapons, we’ve got to trust each other and give each other the ball. When we do that we’re a pretty good team.”
Yet it’s still a fairly short-handed team with point guard Madisen Smith still out with injury. Smith has now missed the team’s last eight games.
“We’re about seven players deep right now, everyone on this team is instrumental, everyone’s role is just as important as the next player,” Gondrezick said. “Given the fact that we had a fresh start off of [Sunday’s] game, I think that will benefit us moving on through the tournament.”
While the Yellow Jackets had their struggles, they recovered in time after a tough start. Junior guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen leads the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game with senior Kierra Fletcher averaging 12.8 and senior forward Lorela Cubaj at an even 12.0 to go with 11.7 rebounds per game. Lahtinen and Cubaj each scored 14 in the team’s 54-52 victory over SFA.
Carey and Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner agreed, in separate press conferences, that the first game of the NCAA Tournament is a beast all in itself and that results and performances are usually not indicative of how a team will play moving forward.
“In this NCAA Tournament, that first game is always such a hard, hard game to win,” Fortner said. “I don’t care what your seed is, what your number is — does not matter. Everyone has fresh legs and big dreams and goals and a hunger to win. I’m so proud of our kids for how hard we fought back being 17 down.”
Again, West Virginia is one win away from the elusive third round, something that has eluded Carey, who is 0-8 in the second round. To finally get there, Carey said his squad will have to deal with a Tech team that will provide plenty of different looks and one that he expects to perform much better on Tuesday than it did on Sunday.
“They’ll play man, they’ll press you and trap, they’ll play zone, they’ve got a great player at post, they’ve got some shooters around her, they’ve got some athletes and they’ve got another guard that will drive you and shoot the 3,” Carey said. “They have a lot of talent, so it will be a great matchup between us.”