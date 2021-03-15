It will be the Mountaineers and the Mountain Hawks trying to take the first step in scaling the ultimate women’s college basketball summit.
West Virginia learned its NCAA Tournament fate on Monday evening as it was awarded with the No. 4 seed in the Hemisfair Region and will take on 13th-seeded Lehigh. The game will tip at 8 p.m. on Sunday and will air on ESPNU. All women’s NCAA Tournament games will be held in San Antonio, Texas.
The No. 17 Mountaineers (21-6) fell for a third time to No. 5 Baylor on Sunday in the Big 12 Championship game. It will mark West Virginia’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017, when the Mountaineers fell at home to Maryland in the second round. WVU played in the Women’s NIT in both 2018 and 2019, with postseason tournaments being canceled due COVID-19 concerns a year ago.
WVU coach Mike Carey will lead a team to the tournament for the ninth time in his 20th season and is still searching for his first trip to the Sweet 16. West Virginia has only made the third round once in program history (in 1992) and has never advanced further.
WVU point guard Madisen Smith, who has missed the last seven games after being injured in the Mountaineers’ 81-78 win over TCU on Feb. 20, is a possibility to return this week. Carey is set for a Zoom press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lehigh (10-5) took home the Patriot League title with a 64-54 win over Boston University on Sunday. It will mark the Mountain Hawks’ first tournament appearance since 2010.
The winner of the Lehigh-WVU contest will take on the winner of fifth-seeded Georgia Tech and 12th-seeded Stephen F. Austin in the second round. South Carolina, ranked sixth in the AP poll released on Monday, is the region’s No. 1 seed after bringing home the SEC championship with a 67-62 win over Georgia on March 7. The Gamecocks were national champions in 2017.
Stanford, UConn and North Carolina State were awarded the tournament’s other three No. 1 seeds. The Mountaineers are one of five Big 12 teams to make the tournament field, joining Baylor, Iowa State, Texas and Oklahoma State.