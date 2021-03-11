KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Having come straight from Waco, Texas after its 96-73 loss to No. 6 Baylor on Monday, the No. 17 West Virginia women's basketball team is set for a long stay in Kansas City, leading up to its Big 12 quarterfinal matchup Friday at the Municipal Auditorium.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday's first-round game between 10th-seeded Kansas State and seventh-seeded Texas Tech.
It’s nothing new of late for the No. 2-seed Mountaineers (19-5 overall, 13-5 Big 12), who played their final four games of the regular season on the road.
But tournament life is different, and on a Zoom call on Thursday, WVU coach Mike Carey admitted the situation is unusual, even for his road-tested squad.
“It’s very limited what we can do right now,” Carey said. “You’re only allowed so much time to practice -- you really don’t have a choice how much time you can practice. It’s up to the procedures here. It’s different than anything we’ve done all year, but every team has to do it and we’ll adjust and get ready for Friday.”
The road has been rough on WVU in terms of injuries. Carey gave updates on Thursday, affirming that point guard Madisen Smith would remain out until at least the NCAA Tournament while senior guard Kysre Gondrezick, who brought home a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection this week, is still on the mend after injuring her ankle against the top-seeded Bears.
“Kysre still has a lot of soreness in her ankle,” Carey said. “She’s not full-go yet. We’ll see where she’s at come Friday, but as of now, she’s not full-go.”
Between the injuries and the consistent foul trouble in which his team seems to find itself, Carey has consistently dealt with a short bench with a rotation of seven players usually handling the bulk of the minutes game in and game out.
That likely won’t change this week, but it’s something that, at this time of year, really isn’t that out of the ordinary, according to Carey.
“I’ve had other teams have to do that,” Carey said. “We’ve just got to play. The biggest thing is getting in foul trouble. If we can stay out of foul trouble, we’re OK. Going into the NCAAs, if we get Maddie back, that makes us deeper at the guard position, which really helps. We’ve just got to stay out of foul trouble and play and everybody else ... most of the teams are playing seven, eight people right now anyway, getting down to tournament time, so it’s not like anyone is playing 10, 12 players this time of year.”
The Mountaineers swept both the Wildcats and Red Raiders in the regular season, earning 65-56 and 72-64 wins over Kansas State while dispatching of Texas Tech by the scores of 83-78 and 73-53. WVU is more recently familiar with the Wildcats, having earned a win on March 3 in Manhattan, Kansas. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers haven’t seen the Red Raiders since Jan. 27.
It doesn’t matter much to Carey which team, Kansas State or Texas Tech, emerges from the first-round game at 9 Thursday. At this point, Carey said, it’s more about his own team’s execution than the opponent.
“They both bring a different challenge,” Carey said. “It really doesn’t matter. In tournament time, you’ve got to play who’s there. Everybody has played everybody twice right now, so there’s really no surprises what the teams are going to do. You’ve just got to come out and execute and hope you’re hitting shots.”
For the week, Carey and his team have their eyes set squarely on a Big 12 title. It would mark the program’s second since entering the Big 12 in 2012 and its first since 2017.
But the long run is obviously a concern as well. The Mountaineers are projected as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN. A couple of wins this week could likely help that cause, and with as tough as the league is, this week’s tournament is a major upside/limited downside situation in Carey’s eyes.
“I think we can definitely help [our seeding] if we can advance in the tournament,” Carey said. “As far as hurting it, I don’t know if it will hurt it too much. But we can definitely help our cause, but you’d have to go to the championship game in order to help your cause. You’re not going to help it with one win or whatever, you’re going to have to get into the championship game.”