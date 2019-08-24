The West Virginia University football team got another boost to its passing game Friday, as the NCAA has granted receiver Sean Ryan immediate eligibility.
Ryan transferred to WVU from Temple after a freshman year where he caught 12 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He was one of five true freshmen to play for the Owls last season.
Ryan was a three-star prospect out of Erasmus High in Brooklyn, New York, who also held offers from Maryland, Purdue, Nebraska and others out of high school.
Under NCAA rules, Ryan would have needed to sit out the 2019 season, but he was granted a waiver from the NCAA to play right away.
The Mountaineers are in a period of transition in its receiving corps. Both Gary Jennings and David Sills graduated and moved on to the NFL. Marcus Simms entered the transfer portal, then put his name in the NFL supplemental draft, and ultimately signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent.
With tight end Trevon Wesco also being drafted, the Mountaineers are without their top four receivers from last season. T.J. Simmons (28 catches, 341 yards, one touchdown) is the leading returning receiver at WVU, and new coach Neal Brown brought in former Florida State receiver George Campbell. With Ryan eligible, that gives West Virginia another wideout with game experience.
The Mountaineers open their season Aug. 31 against James Madison at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.