MORGANTOWN — If this is what Big 12 men’s basketball is going to be like this year, you better buckle the seat belts because it’s going to be a thrill a minute for West Virginia and all the league’s members.
Iowa State came to the WVU Coliseum on Friday night as 15-point underdogs with a 1-3 record and an upset loss at home to Kansas State, which was thought to be the worst team in the Big 12.
Despite all that, WVU coach Bob Huggins warned not to be fooled by the records before the game.
“They are a talented team, but they just haven’t put it together,” Huggins said.
Well, the Cyclones finally put it together, giving the No. 8 Mountaineers all they could ask for and a little bit more before WVU got some late heroics from Deuce McBride and Taz Sherman to survive for a 70-65 win, giving Huggins his 888th career victory.
WVU dug its own hole in this one, shooting badly from the outside and by making only 7 of 15 first-half free throws.
But WVU found the range from the foul line in the second half, making 18 of 22. McBride made 2 of 2 with 20 seconds left to give WVU a 66-65 lead it would not give up.
Sherman then made the defensive play of the game, forcing a turnover on the inbound pass, and then was fouled and made two more free throws.
WVU finally clinched the game in the final seconds as Emmitt Matthews also hit a pair of free throws.
WVU took 37 free throws in the game and Iowa State only nine.
Derek Culver and McBride led WVU with 18 points each while Culver’s 12 rebounds gave him his fifth double-double of the season.
Iowa State was led by Rasir Bolton, who scored 25 points.
MSN play-by-play man Tony Caridi asked Huggins before the game what he felt the key to beating Iowa State would be.
“We have to score more than them or hold them to less than we get,” Huggins answered. “Works every time.”
With wisdom like that, you see how Huggins is closing in on 900 wins overall with 300 of them at West Virginia.
The problem was WVU was doing neither as the game went to halftime. A 15-point favorite, the Mountaineers were shooting themselves in the foot from the free-throw line.
The result was that Huggins had something to talk about at halftime, like how they figure out a way to play better after trailing 31-30 at the half.
“We tried every way to lose this game,” Huggins said.
Somehow the fine shooting from the Richmond game last time out for the Mountaineers was lost in the time off. WVU shot 40 percent in the first half, which isn’t awful, but starting guards McBride and Sean McNeil combined to hit only 3 of 13 shots, going 0 for 4 from 3-point range.
“That’s the nature of our game.” Huggins said. “Taz had great shots, Sean had great shots. They didn’t go down. I can’t really explain it. A lot of it is mental, your mental preparation. We didn’t have guys getting extra shots up this week. I’m sure we will tomorrow.”
Add that to the free throw shooting that included 1 for 6 from Gabe Osabuohien in the first half and WVU found itself in need of help.
The thing is, if the Mountaineers would just pound the ball inside to Culver, there would be no problem. The 6-foot-10, 260-pound junior was a man among boys in that first half, scoring 10 of WVU’s 30 points and grabbing four rebounds.
But he shot only six times, the same number of times McNeil shot and one fewer than McBride. WVU had only three points off the bench in the first half, one from Osabuohien on the only free throw he made, and two from Sherman.
Not surprisingly, it took WVU 12 seconds of the second half to go inside to Culver, who scored but, naturally, missed a free throw. The next time down the court the Mountaineers went inside to Tshiebwe, and WVU had a three-point lead and Iowa State called a quick timeout.
Whatever ISU coach Steve Prohm said worked for the Cyclones, who took off on a 12-0 run before the Mountaineers stopped messing around with outside shots, returning to their inside game as Culver and Tshiebwe scored.
Still, the upstarts from Iowa State led 43-36 with 15:34 left in the game.
All of a sudden, at the 10-minute mark, WVU’s offense came to life, and McBride and the press had something to do with it.
It was McBride’s first 3-pointer of the game from way out that got the Mountaineers started, and then Tshiebwe scored inside after McBride stole the ball in the press. Then, when Sherman canned a couple of free throws, WVU had wiped out the Iowa State lead and it was tied at 51-51.