West Virginia University defensive lineman Darius Stills has earned another preseason honor among several. The senior has been named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award.
The award, named after pro and college football hall of famer Chuck Bednarik has been given to the nation’s top defensive player since 1995.
Stills, an All-Big 12 first-teamer last season, followed that up with preseason all-conference first-team honors from Athlon, Lindy’s and Phil Steele. He also has been named to the watch list for the Lott Trophy.
As a junior, he led WVU and finished fifth in the Big 12 with 14½ tackles for loss and tied for the team lead and second in the Big 12 with brother Dante Stills with seven sacks. He also had a forced fumble, two pass breakups and a blocked field goal.
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 3, with the the three finalists unveiled Nov. 23. The winner will be announced Dec. 10.
This year’s watch list consists of 11 players from the Big 12 Conference and the entire list is divided among position groups, including 26 defensive linemen, 32 linebackers and 32 defensive backs.