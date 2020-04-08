Oscar Tshiebwe is going to see what his standout freshman season with the West Virginia University men’s basketball team means to the NBA.
Tshiebwe, who earned an armload of All-Big 12 postseason honors, announced via Twitter on Wednesday night that he will test the NBA draft waters.
“First of all, I would like to thank God and my family for always believing me and supporting me,” the native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo wrote in the tweet. “I want to thank the WVU community, the coaching staff and my teammates for the immeasurable lessons and guidance they taught me this past year.
“That being said,” he continued, “I have decided to chase my dreams and enter my name in the 2020 NBA draft with the possibility of returning next year.”
NCAA rules allow college basketball players to enter their names in the draft, work out for teams and get feedback on their draft standing, while retaining the option of returning to school. They also can temporarily sign with agents to help them during the process. Players have until 10 days after the draft combine to withdraw their names and return to school.
Tshiebwe’s Wednesday declaration is a shift from March report from CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein, who said WVU coach Bob Huggins told him he expected both Tshiebwe and sophomore Derek Culver to return for the 2020-21 WVU season.
A statement from Huggins through WVU confirmed Tshiebwe’s move.
“Per NCAA rules, in order to gain feedback from people associated with the NBA, players are required to submit the necessary paperwork to request an evaluation,” Huggins said. “Oscar plans to do this while leaving open his option to return.”
ESPN.com recently named Tshiebwe the 10th best player returning for the 2020-21 season, but had him at No. 78 on its list of 2020 draft prospects.
The NBA draft lasts two rounds and 60 picks. Tshiebwe’s name wasn’t among the 60 in SI.com’s latest mock draft on March 31, but that may change in future versions following Wednesday’s announcement.
A McDonald’s All-American at Kennedy Catholic High in Pennsylvania, Tshiebwe was a five-star propsect according to Rivals. He lived up to that billing as a freshman with 11.2 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game, which was second in the Big 12.
Tshiebwe helped West Virginia bounce back from a 21-loss season in 2018-19 to finish 21-10 this past season and end up 24th in the final Associated Press sports writers poll.
Tshiebwe was named to the All-Big 12 second team, newcomer team and freshman team at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25.