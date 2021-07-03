Linebacker Darryl Talley will become the fourth player in West Virginia football history to have his number retired the university announced on Thursday.
Talley’s number 90 will be retired during a ceremony during the team’s home game against Texas Tech on Oct. 2. He joins Sam Huff (75), Ira Rodgers (21) and Bruce Bosley (77) as the only players to receive the honor from WVU.
The WVU Athletics Council unanimously approved the move as Talley met all of the requirements including earning an undergraduate degree from West Virginia, being inducted into the WVU Hall of Fame and the Mountaineer Legends Society as well as being inducted into the national collegiate and/or NFL Hall of Fame.
During his tenure with the Mountaineers (1978-1981), Talley piled up 484 tackles, a career record at the time of his graduation, a mark since broken by Grant Wiley (492) in 2003. He also added 28 tackles for loss and 19 sacks.
During his senior season, Talley was named the Sports Illustrated Player of the Week after a 15-tackle performance against Boston College. He also had an interception and a block punt and recovery for touchdown in a 16-13 loss to No. 2 Pitt in a game in which he played every defensive position but nose guard. He became the school’s third consensus All-American that year.
Talley was selected in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and went on to play 12 seasons there, starting in four Super Bowls and piling up 1,137 tackles, 38.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries and three touchdowns. He concluded his career with a season with the Atlanta Falcons and another with the Minnesota Vikings, retiring after the 1996 season.
Currently, defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor wears the No. 90 but once his WVU career ends, the number will be retired permanently.
