IRONTON -- Jon Wylie pitched a no-hitter to lead Ironton to a 10-0 victory over Chesapeake Wednesday in high school baseball.
The sophomore right-hander struck out 13 wand walked two. He also knocked in two runs.
The Fighting Tigers (3-4) scored four runs in the first inning as the Panthers made three errors. Ironton added one run in the second, four in the third and one in the fifth. Chaydan Kerns went 2 for 3 with three runs batted in. Peyton Aldridge was 2 for 2 and Brady Moatz 2 for 3.
SYMMES VALLEY 6, IRONTON ST. JOE 4: The Vikings (7-1) overcame a 4-1 deficit with three runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth. Caden Brammer was the winner. Mason Stevenson picked up a save. Levi Best went 2 for 3. Brammer and Levi Niece each were 2 for 4. Landon Rowe went 2 for 3 for the Flyers (7-2).
RIVER VALLEY 25, VINTON COUNTY 11: Garrett Facemire's four hits and five RBIs led the Raiders (2-1) to a rout of the Vikings (2-2). Caleb Owens earned the win. Cole Johnson, Mason Rhodes and John Santos finished with two hits apiece.
EASTERN-MEIGS 24, SOUTH GALLIA 0: The Eagles (6-1) scored 15 runs in the third inning of a blowout of the Rebels (0-5) in Mercerville, Ohio. Landon Randolph picked up the win and slapped two hits. Jace Bullington, Brayden Smith and Sean Stobaugh contributed three hits apiece.
WAHAMA 7, CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 2: Ethan Barnitz and Logan Roach each drove in two runs as the White Falcons (9-2) topped the Irish (4-3) in Mason, West Virginia. Hayden Lloyd had three hits and Trey Ohlinger two. Aaron Henry was the winning pitcher.
GREENUP COUNTY 5, MASON COUNTY 0: Carson Wireman earned a win and Cohen Underwood a save as the Musketeers (10-4) beat the Royals (4-9) in Maysville, Kentucky.
MEIGS 10, NELSONVILLE-YORK 0: Ethan Stewart whiffed 15 and came within a hit batter of a perfect game as the visiting Marauders (5-2) clobbered the Buckeyes. Drew Dodson knocked in three runs. Stewart, Jake McElroy and Lucas Finlaw had two hits apiece.
Softball
SPRING VALLEY 9, ASHLAND 1: Freshman Brooklyn Osburn hurled a two-hitter as the host Timberwolves beat the Kittens. Emma Sowders plated four runs on two hits. Osburn was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
IRONTON 15, CHESAPEAKE 0: Keegan Moore struck out 15 in a three-hit shutout of the visiting Panthers. Moore also went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Emily Weber was 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Graycie Brammer drove in two.
ROCK HILL WINS TWO: The Redwomen beat South Point 15-2 on Wednesday after topping Gallia Academy 4-2 on Tuesday. Against the host Pointers, Isabelle Melvin went 4 for 4 and earned the win. Abby Morrison was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Shaylin Matney drove in two runs. Montana Casey went 3 for 4 and Charlee Long 2 for 4. Raegan Dickess went 2 for 2 for South Point.
Against the Blue Angels on Tuesday, Melvin fanned seven in a 4-2 triumph in Pedro, Ohio. Long was 2 for 2. Jenna Harrison went 3 for 3 for Gallia Academy.
SOUTH GALLIA 9, EASTERN-MEIGS 8: Jessie Rutt smashed a three-run homer to lift the Rebels (2-1) over the Eagles (5-2) in Mercerville, Ohio. Payten Halley led South Gallia with four hits. Rutt and Lalla Hurlow each produced three hits and Emma Clary two. Juli Durst and Emma Putnam each had three hits for Eastern.
GALLIA ACADEMY 7, COAL GROVE 2: Bree Cemini went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to help the Blue Angels defeat the Hornets in Centenary, Ohio. Harrison went 3 for 4 and Taylor Mathie 2 for 3. Bella Barnette was the winning pitcher. Rylee Harmon was 2 for 3 and Jordyn Dale 2 for 2 for Coal Grove.
WINFIELD 7, WAHAMA 1: The homestanding Generals snapped the White Falcons' 39-game winning streak. The loss was Wahama's first since March 23, 2019 when it fell 4-2 to Meigs. Kennedy Dean, Georgia Moulder and Chloe Kimble each smacked two hits for Winfield (10-3). Kalyn Christian had two hits for the White Falcons (10-1).
POINT PLEASANT 5, RANDOLPH (N.Y.) 2: Victoria Musser pitched the Big Blacks (9-5) past the Cardinals in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Kylie Price had two hits.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 3, MEIGS 1: Ryleigh Giffin whacked two hits and was the winning pitcher as the host Buckeyes beat the Marauders.
Track
RIVER VALLEY WINS: The Riders girls scored 121 points to win a meet in Bidwell, Ohio. Eastern-Meigs was second with 57 and Meigs third with 55. Lauren Twyman won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs for River Valley. Meigs won the boys title with 101 points. River Valley was second with 67. Ohio Valley Christian finished with five.