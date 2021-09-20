The former Xavier University linebacker watched Marshall University’s football team with envy. Fifty years ago this Saturday, Kase played in the most famous game in Thundering Herd history, a 15-13 victory over the Musketeers, the first Marshall victory since the Nov. 14, 1970 plane crash that killed all 75 on board, including most of the MU football team.
That win was the impetus for the continued rebuild of Marshall football into a two-time NCAA Division I-AA national champion and top-10 Division I team. Kase said the game also was a “nail in the coffin” for Xavier football, which as discontinued after the 1973 season.
“We started to turn the program around,” Kase said of the Musketeers. “My senior year, we went 5-5-1, then two years after the Marshall game they dropped football. The trustees said they were losing $200,000 and instead of going Division II or III, they dropped the program. Marshall, on the other hand, went from the ashes to the phoenix. Look what they’ve done. I’m really jealous of that. Look what they’ve done. The winningest program of the 1990s. Look at what the community did gathering around them and rallying.”
Kase and fellow former Xavier players Michael Barras and Mike Sherrett attended the reunion of the 1971 Young Thundering Herd Friday and Saturday. They attended Marshall’s 42-38 loss to East Carolina.
“I never dreamed it would be as emotional as it has been,” Sherrett said. “To touch the hands of these guys who changed the face of college football, it’s a thrill.”
Sherrett, Barras and Kase said they have adopted Marshall as a favorite college football team. They said they are inspired by how the Herd rose from the worst air disaster in college sports history to become a thriving program.
“I’m really impressed with what they’ve done here,” Barras said as he walked alongside Young Herd coach Jack Lengyel to a reception at Rooster’s in Pullman Plaza.
Sherrett said he, too, was impressed as he stood outside Joan C. Edwards Stadium with thousands of fans streaming by.
“I’m proud to represent Xavier University, but our football program was gone in 1973,” Sherrett said. “Your rebirth in 1971 really inspired a lot of schools to keep their programs. Ours is gone, so now I embrace the Herd.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
