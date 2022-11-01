HUNTINGTON — For many student-athletes at the college level, careers end after they graduate and they move on to their next chapter of life.
While the pages continue to turn for Marshall cross country coach Caleb Bowen, each new chapter has brought another chance to pour back into the school and the athletics program that gave him a chance.
As a graduate of Hurricane High School, Bowen came to Marshall in 2011 as a walk-on and eventually worked his way into running competitively on the cross country team under head coach Jeff Small.
After graduating, Bowen joined the coaching staff as an assistant in 2015, where he served until earlier this year when he was promoted to the head coach role, replacing Small.
As if that wasn't exciting enough, it was announced a few months later that men's track and field would return as a school-sponsored sport, allowing the team to compete for championships in the Sun Belt Conference.
"It was something we always wished for whenever we were running cross country," Bowen said, thinking back to his years as a student-athlete. "We wanted to have men's track, but we were never given the opportunity to."
Bowen finished as one of the top runners his senior year, leading the Thundering Herd in five of its six meets that year. He continues to run strong in his post-collegiate career, completing nine marathons and 13 ultra marathons.
He's won 11 of those races and placed in the top three in eight others, breaking five course records along the way, most recently shattering the course record at the Canal Corridor 100-mile endurance run with a time of 12:40:22.
Bowen will help coach the distance runners for the track and field spring season, and said he believes several key contributors on the men's cross country team will be strong performers on the track as well.
"We have a really, really talented men's group right now who, to be honest, are probably better suited for being track athletes versus cross country," Bowen said. "We recruited really well a couple years ago, and this is perfect for them because they do really well on the mid-distance side versus longer distances."
Marshall's cross country teams are coming off strong performances in their first season as members of the Sun Belt Conference, with both the men's and women's teams placing fourth, as well as a slew of individual accolades last weekend.
Seven runners set individual records leading to the men's highest team finish since 2010 and the women's highest finish since the 1991 season. For the men, Evan White earned all-conference honors, as did Kylee Mastin and Abby Herring for the women.
Herring is the first Marshall runner since Christa Gibson (1988, 1990-91) to become a three-time All-Conference award winner.
Marshall will compete at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships Nov. 11 in State College, Pennsylvania.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
