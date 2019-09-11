Local Golf
WOMEN
Esquire G.C.
9-hole league
First flight: low gross, low putts Janet Fisher; low net Jean Biggs. Second flight: low gross, low putts Carla Westcott; low net, Carol Westfall.
Riviera G.C.
9-hole league
First flight: low gross, low net and low putts, Colleen Thew. Second flight: low gross, Melody Hall; low net, Joyce Spencer; low putts, Melissa Long. Third flight: low gross and low net, Becky Fonduck;low putts, Lois Allen. Fourth flight: low gross and low net, Kim Damron; low putts, Kim Damron and Shanta Raman.