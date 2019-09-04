Local golf <ct:Bold>Ladies 9-hole League<ct:> <ct:Bold>Esquire G.C.<ct:> <ct:Bold>First flight:<ct:> low gross, Janet Fisher; low net, Colleen Thew; low putts, Alice Williams. <ct:Bold>Second flight:<ct:> low gross, Joyce Spencer; low net, Katie Midkiff; low putts, Carol Westfall.
xxxxxx"
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.