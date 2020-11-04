ASHLAND — Between Aug. 30 and Oct. 8, four World Series icons who seemed to always step their game up in the Fall Classic have passed away.
Left fielder Lou Brock was a six time all-star who was a big-time player for the St. Louis Cardinals in their 1964 and 1967 World Series championships. He won the Babe Ruth Outstanding Player of the World Series award in 1967.
Brock’s teammate, Bob Gibson, was MVP of both of those World Series. Gibson won the Cy Young Award in 1968 and 1970, and was NL MVP in 1968. Tom Seaver was a main cog in the New York Mets’ 1969 World Series title, and was a three-time Cy Young Award winner. He was also the NL Rookie of the Year in 1967.
That same year, across town in the Bronx, Whitey Ford played his last of 16 illustrious seasons with the New York Yankees. It would have been 18 had Ford not served in the Army during the Korean War in 1951 and 1952. He still holds many records and in 1961 was a World Series champion and Cy Young Award winner. Ford won six World Series with the Yankees, became a 10-time All-Star, and was one of the most prolific pitchers in World Series history.
Fast-forward 18 years and the last line in a commercial for Steenbergen Auto World in Ashland delivered by Ford was, “When a guy named Ford buys an Olds, you know it’s a good deal.” That commercial from 1985 can still be watched on YouTube.
“(Ford) contacted Ford Motor Company to see if they were interested in using him in commercials,” said David Carter of Carter Advertising Agency in Ashland. He was surprised they turned him down. At that time Steenbergen Oldsmobile was my client, and Bob’s Steenbergen’s son-in-law Carl Taylor was his GM, and he was a huge baseball fan. I immediately imagined the commercial that you have seen — ‘When a guy named Ford drives an Oldsmobile, you know it’s a great deal.’ I mentioned that line to Whitey and he said, ‘That’s a great idea.’”
That response from Ford happened at Carter’s home. He wrote and produced more that 20 sketches that aired on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” and is a multiple Emmy and ADDY winner. Ford had driven to Ashland from Columbus, after he had worked with pitchers with the Yankees’ Triple A team, the Columbus Jets.
Carter met Ford because Ford liked a lithograph of him that Carter and a friend had released as part of a limited-edition set of lithographs of Hall of Fame players.
“Whitey loved the way the artist had captured his likeness and wanted to talk with me about having the artist do a double-sized print of Mickey (Mantle), Whitey and Yogi (Berra),” Carter said.” Ford wanted to have them signed and sold to raise money for the Whitey Ford Children’s Foundation.
Carter said he and Ford talked on the phone a couple of times and Ford drove to Ashland from Columbus to have lunch with him at the long-gone Tony’s Restaurant. They went to Carter’s house and were sitting on the deck when talk of doing commercials came up.
“I told Whitey, ‘Let me go inside, I want to check on something,’” Carter said. “Five minutes later I came back and said, ‘How’d you like to have a two-year lease on an Olds Cutlass in exchange for doing two sets of commercials for a local dealership? We would produce the first set sometime soon, and the next set a year from now.’ He was shocked and very pleased.” Carter said Ford replied, “You mean just like that we have a deal?”
“We really enjoyed it. First of all, he (Ford) was absolutely just a prince of a person,” said Taylor. “At that time I was umpiring baseball around the area. My father-in-law wasn’t thrilled about the idea, but we talked to him and he realized it might have some merit and some benefit. We gave his wife (of 69 years, Joan Ford) a car to drive for two years in exchange for him advertising for us,” Taylor said. Steenbergen Auto World was on Winchester Avenue at the current location of Bill Cole Automall.
Taylor said he ate meals with Ford four or five times and got to interact with him some.
“He got me tickets to the World Series, the Cardinals and Kansas City,” Taylor said. “We stayed in touch on a very, very casual basis, not very often. I said Whitey just tell me all the stuff about Yogi. How much of it is true. He said, ‘All of it and more,’” about the Yankees Hall of Fame catcher, 10-time World Series champion, 18-time All-Star and Mets and Yankees manager.
“As we got to the end of our agreement the phone rang one day and it was Whitey. He said, ‘Carl, I can’t believe that I’m telling you this, but the car has been stolen.’ Just like one or two weeks before it was over, and his wife, they had gone to the airport, at LaGuardia, and when they got back the car was gone. It’s never funny to lose a several-thousand-dollar car, but that sort of struck me as a little humor. They had enjoyed it almost completely the two years, and then it was stolen,” Taylor said while chuckling about the great memory.