Timberlynn Yeast traded one Buffalo for a Thundering Herd.
The standout small forward/guard from Mercer County (Kentucky) High School signed with Marshall University after originally signing with the University of Buffalo.
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 4:13 pm
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 4:13 pm
"Timberlynn will be a special player at Marshall, and I don't use the word 'special' loosely," Herd first-year coach Kim Stephens said. "She is an exceptional athlete who will be great for us in transition. I honestly think she has the potential to be one of the best players I have ever coached and I am very excited for that opportunity."
A 5-foot-10 guard, Yeast missed most of her senior season with a knee injury. She still scored 2,117 points, grabbed 1,000 rebounds, issued 408 assists and made 337 steals in her Titans career.
As a junior, Yeast earned second-team all-state honors after averaging 20.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.4 steals per game. Yeast made 52% of her shots and 66% of her free throws. She was considered a strong candidate for the Kentucky Miss Basketball Award before her injury.
Yeast has been cleared to jog and has been shooting and lifting weights. She said she plans to be ready for the start of the season.
Yeast was one of five players in the most-recent recruiting class to request and receive her release from Buffalo. None of the five offered explanations for leaving the Bulls, who lost three assistant coaches in the offseason.
Yeast's speed and athleticism isn't limited to basketball. She was the Kentucky 200- and 400-meter dash champion and scored 30.5 points in the state meet. She ran a 24.45-second time in the 200, breaking a 24-yeard-old state record of 24.86 set by Danielle Carruthers of Paducah Tilghman. Yeast won the 400 in 56.81.
Maggie Stanley, Marshall's director for women's basketball operations, said she was thrilled to add Yeast to the program.
Yeast played for the West Virginia Thunder, a vaunted AAU program coached by Scott Johnson, who said he "couldn't be happier" for Yeast.
"Herd fans, you're going to love Timberlynn Yeast," Stanley said. "So excited to add her to the family and get to work. Big things coming for this one."
Yeast received more than 20 scholarship offers, including from Akron, Belmont, Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Ohio, Miami (Ohio) and Southern Miss. Former Marshall coach Tony Kemper offered Yeast before leaving for Central Arkansas after the season.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
