Milo Yosef (left) moves the ball up the pitch as Marshall takes on Indiana during the third round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Jerry Yeagley Field in Bloomington, Ind.
Marshall’s Milo Yosef (7) shoots the ball across the field as the Marshall University men’s soccer team takes on James Madison during the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Nov. 6 at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
Milo Yosef (left) moves the ball up the pitch as Marshall takes on Indiana during the third round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Jerry Yeagley Field in Bloomington, Ind.
Marshall’s Milo Yosef (7) shoots the ball across the field as the Marshall University men’s soccer team takes on James Madison during the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Nov. 6 at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Milo Yosef’s years at Marshall University have been some of the more prolific for an individual soccer player, and he still has a chance to add to his resume.
Yosef, a redshirt senior, was named a semifinalist for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy on Wednesday as announced by the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) and United Soccer Coaches, based on voting by the NCAA Division I men’s soccer coaches.
The forward from Aachen, Germany, won several awards during the 2022 campaign, including the 2022 Sun Belt men’s soccer Ppayer and offensive player of the year awards in addition to the week one Sun Belt Conference offensive player of week for recording a hat-trick against Virginia Commonwealth on Aug. 25, one of his four multi-point games and two multi-goal efforts.
Yosef was second on the team in goals, scoring eight times, which was just one behind freshman Matthew Bell, who led the team with nine. Yosef assisted on three goals and also finished second on the team in points, with 19.
In the Marshall record book, Yosef currently ranks fifth in program history with 27 goals, tied for third with 18 career assists and tied for third with 72 career points.
The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer and has been awarded to both a male and female player annually since 1967.
Most recently, Jaelin Howell (Florida State) and Dante Polvara (Georgetown) received the award for outstanding intercollegiate performances last year.
The 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy banquet will be held at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Jan. 6, 2023, to formally announce this year’s winners.
Voting for the 2022 men’s finalists (3) is now open online. Voting continues through Dec. 13. The men’s finalists will be released on for Dec. 14 and the women’s finalists will be released later today. For more information about the history of the MAC Hermann Trophy, visit MACHermannTrophy.org.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.