HUNTINGTON — Milo Yosef’s years at Marshall University have been some of the more prolific for an individual soccer player, and he still has a chance to add to his resume.

Yosef, a redshirt senior, was named a semifinalist for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy on Wednesday as announced by the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) and United Soccer Coaches, based on voting by the NCAA Division I men’s soccer coaches.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

