The Marshall men’s soccer team was held to just seven shots but scored on three of them to defeat South Carolin 3-1 Saturday evening at Eugene E. Stone III Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.
The Thundering Herd (7-1-2, 2-0-2 Sun Belt Conference) picked up its second win in league play and upped its unbeaten streak to eight games. Marshall’s seven shots taken tied a season low.
Vinicius Fernandes broke open the scoring in the 36th minute, getting Marshall on the board with his first goal of the 2022 campaign. Marshall took that lead to the intermission and then Milo Yosef added to it later on.
The Herd’s senior standout scored his sixth and seventh goals of the year in the 68th and 78th minutes to build a lead South Carolina (5-4-2, 1-1-1 Sun Belt) didn’t have the firepower to overcome.
“Big three points today against a well coached, well organized side. I thought for 85 minutes, that was the best performance of our season so far,” head coach Chris Grassie said. “We are now starting to find our groove, so the challenge to the lads is to continue to hold these high standards and push on from here to get to that championship level.”
On his first goal, Yosef took a pass from Joao Souza in stride at the top of the 18-yard box, squared up on the ball and zipped it past South Carolina goalkeeper Ben Alexander to double Marshall’s lead.
His second was an unassisted score, winning a footrace against the Gamecocks’ William Nilsson to the ball and winning a one-on-one with Alexander to extend the lead to 3-0.
In between Yosef’s goals, South Carolina generated a little bit of offensive momentum but couldn’t capitalize on its chances. Peter Clement took a free kick a step outside the 18-yard box but sailed it well over the crossbar.
Soon after, Taimu Okiyoshi headed a South Carolina cross in front of the net and into the hands of Marshall keeper Oliver Semmle. Collin Mocyunas deflected another shot soon after that also landed in Semmle’s grasp, rounding out an overall solid performance for the Marshall back line, allowing just four shots in the match.
But the clean sheet was just not meant to be. Semmle made one save in the win but allowed a goal in the 88th minute as Rocky Perez got South Carolina on the board with his first career goal, setting the final score of 3-1.
The win was the Herd’s second in Sun Belt Conference play and temporarily positions Marshall in the top spot in the East division, and MU could stay atop the league depending on other results Sunday evening.
Marshall, with eight points in the league standings after the win, leapfrogged Georgia State (7) and Kentucky (7) to move into the top spot in the East. The Panthers drew against Coastal Carolina Friday. Kentucky is scheduled to face Georgia Southern Sunday evening.
A win by the Wildcats would help them reclaim the top spot while a draw would pull them even with the Herd in the standings. Marshall returns home next Saturday to face Old Dominion at 7:15 p.m.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
