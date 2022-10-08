The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220903 mu soccer 03.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall’s Milo Yosef prepares to take a corner as the Herd takes on Pitt during an NCAA men’s soccer match on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

The Marshall men’s soccer team was held to just seven shots but scored on three of them to defeat South Carolin 3-1 Saturday evening at Eugene E. Stone III Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Thundering Herd (7-1-2, 2-0-2 Sun Belt Conference) picked up its second win in league play and upped its unbeaten streak to eight games. Marshall’s seven shots taken tied a season low.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you