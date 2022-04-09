HUNTINGTON — Three second-half goals lifted the Marshall soccer team over visiting Louisville 4-1 Saturday evening, earning the Thundering Herd its second win in pool play of the College Spring League and earning a spot in the league final next weekend.
An own-goal by the Cardinals broke a 1-1 tie early in the second half and Marshall’s Milo Yosef put the exclamation point on the match with goals in the 67th and 88th minutes to solidify the victory at Hoops Family Field.
“This week we worked on attack and intent and we had a really good balance between possession and penetration which is kind of our overriding philosophy,” Marshall head coach Chris Grassie said. “Just hope we can play like that on Saturday and through the fall next year.”
With the win, Marshall earns a spot in the College Spring League final, which will be played Saturday, April 16 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
“Those guys like playing for trophies,” Grassie said of his team that has two conference titles and a national championship in the last three seasons. The Herd will have a chance for more hardware next week, facing either Bowling Green or Akron in the league final.
Marshall was patient with the offensive approach against Louisville but finally got its chance in the 27th minute when Yosef broke free down the boundary line and sent a cross toward Vinicius Fernandes.
The slow-rolling cross was deflected and cleared by the Louisville defense, but just two minutes later Fernandes found himself with another chance from about 25 yards out, converting on this attempt to give the Herd a 1-0 lead 15 minutes before halftime.
The Cardinals found the equalizer in the 52nd minute when Marshall’s Mohammed Seidu was called for a foul inside the 18-yard box, giving Aboubacar Camara a penalty kick. He slipped it past Oliver Semmle and tied the contest.
Camara led Louisville in goals scored by a large margin last season, finding the net 13 times. The next closes Cardinal scored eight times.
The tie wouldn’t last long. Marshall regained the lead on an own-goal just a few minutes later when Joao Souza’s cross bounced off the leg of Louisville defender Dante Huckaby. That play in the 59th minute gave the Herd a 2-1 advantage that would hold for the final 30 minutes.
The final two goals came off the foot of Milo Yosef as Marshall was able to take advantage of young goalkeeper Gavin Krenecki, who appeared in just four games, earning one start for Louisville a season ago. Liam Fitzgerald also conceded a goal.
“I’ve been waiting for a goal for a while now,” Yosef said. “It relieves a lot of pressure and gives confidence for the next game next week.”
Redshirt senior keeper Detre Bell, who started 17 games in 2021, did not play against the Herd and has not appeared in the College Spring League for the Cardinals.
Louisville lost each of its three group stage matches against South Division opponents Ohio State, Dayton and Marshall and will play in the 7th-place game next Saturday against Michigan.