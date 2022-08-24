ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland's question mark became an exclamation point.
The Dragons all-new linebacking corps of Garrett Spence, Quentin Cremeans, Ryan Dixon, Zion Martin and Will Callicoat was stellar Friday night in a 14-13 high school football victory over Portsmouth West. They'll be tested again at 7 p.m. Friday at Wellston (0-1).
"Putting on the film and watching linebacker play, that honestly was amazing," Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said. "Those guys controlled the game. I haven't seen linebacker play here as a group, as a group, like that. We've had special linebackers, Chase Fisher, J.D. Brumfield, some others. The way these guys played as a group was tremendous."
Wellston stumbled to a 27-0 loss to Oak Hill in its opener under new coach Karl Justus. The Rockets program has been in turmoil since Mike Smith resigned and was replaced by Nolan Yates, who resigned in April, two months after being hired, when the school system couldn't find a teaching or administrative position for him.
Cunningham, though, said Wellston remains dangerous, The Rockets made the playoffs each of the last three seasons, only to be bounced out in the first round twice by Ironton and once by Johnstown Monroe.
"I think they're the best team on our schedule because they're the only one we get to play this week," Cunningham said. "They're coming off a loss, but when you're dealing with a new coach and new system you have some things to work out. We have to go in and execute and do the small things well. We're looking forward to Friday night and trying to improve what we do."
Dragons senior safety Steeler Leep intercepted a pass at the Fairland 8-yard line with 0.4 seconds to play against Portsmouth West to preserve the victory. As excited as Leep was, he said he was more thrilled for the defensive front eight.
"What a game for our defensive line and linebackers," Leep said. "They played amazing."
Cunningham said his young team can't puff up because it beat the Senators and must prepare well for Wellston.
"We're young, so we understand we're a roller coaster ride until we stabilize where we are," Cunningham said. "Our biggest concern is not the opponent on the other side of the field. It's the guys in our locker room and trying to improve ourselves on a daily basis. One of our deals is daily excellence. We're more concerned with who we are and what we're doing."
Fairland took advantage of field position last week, as punter Brycen Hunt continually pinned West deep in its own territory.
"That was huge," Cunningham said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.