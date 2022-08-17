ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Portsmouth West eagerly anticipates the opening of its new artificial turf football field in two weeks, but first must deal with the grass at Fairland.
The Dragons entertain the Senators at 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in the season opener for both teams. Portsmouth West quarterback Mitchell Irwin said he’s excited for the new playing surface, but he and his teammates are focused squarely on the task at hand.
“We’re preparing for that first week at Fairland,” said Irwin, who completed 7 of 12 passes for 132 yards last season in a 28-27 loss to the Dragons. Irwin is one of 11 seniors on the Senators’ 44-man roster.
Fairland rallied from a 27-14 deficit with 5:33 left in the game to edge West in 2021 on its way to a 10-2 record that included a three-game playoff run. Dragons quarterback Michael Jackson, who returns for his junior season, completed 7 of 15 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, one to Brycen Hunt, who also returns.
Fairland benefited greatly from the play of J.D. Brumfield and Zander Schmidt in that victory. Both those players are now freshmen at Marshall University.
“We’re going to be young,” Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said. “We have to make some adjustments of how we coach and how we go about our business.”
Senior Steeler Leep leads a veteran Fairland secondary that hopes it has to make few tackles Friday against a Senators squad led by 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior running back Ryan Sissell, one of the better backs in Southeast Ohio. Sissell ran for 1,518 yards as a junior, picking up 112 on 23 carries against Fairland.
Cunningham said he likes his team’s talent, if not its experience.
“You walk inside the locker room, and you get a smile on your face because you know what is there,” he said. “It’s a lot different, though, when you have 14-year-old kids against 18, 19-year-old kids. There are some limitations. We’ll be prepared. We’ll go out there and play hard and do the things it takes to win football games and give ourselves a chance to win games.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.