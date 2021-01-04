ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The future appear bright for Fairland High School girls basketball and the present, too, is quite promising.
A freshman and two sophomores combined for 34 points, 28 rebounds, four blocked shots and six steals as the Dragons defeated Ironton 48-25 in an Ohio Valley Conference game at the Carl York Center.
Sophomore Tomi Hinkle scored a game-high 17 points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked one shot for Fairland. Freshman Kylee Bruce scored 11 points, snagged 11 rebounds and blocked one shot. Freshman Bree Allen scored six points, snared 13 rebounds, made six steals and blocked two shots.
“Bruce played really well,” Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. “She hasn’t been able to rebound in traffic, but tonight she did. This is just her sixth varsity basketball game and she played well on both ends of the floor.”
The Dragons (6-0 overall, 4-0 OVC) put the game away early, scoring the first 13 points on their way to a 17-2 lead. The Fighting Tigers (3-5, 2-4) pulled within 18-8 after a basket by Teegan Carpenter at 2:32 of the second quarter, but Hinkle and Mia Howard made baskets for Fairland before Bruce hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 25-8 by halftime.
The Dragons extended their lead to as much as 30 points in the second half before Isabell Morgan’s basket started a 12-0 run midway through the fourth quarter.
“We played really well with the exception of two four-minute stretches,” Buchanan said. “We had a four-minute stretch in the second quarter when we stopped catching the ball and didn’t play well on offense. Then we had a four-minute stretch in the second half where we gave up the paint. It’s hard to maintain your intensity when you’re up 30.”
Williams led Ironton with nine points.
Fairland returns to action against Portsmouth at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home. Ironton hosts to South Point at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
IRONTON 2 6 3 14 — 25: Lackey 2-6 0-0 0-0 4, C. Cecil 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Zornes 1-3 0-1 0-0 2, Carpenter 1-6 0-0 0-2 2, K. Cecil 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, K. Williams 2-10 2-3 0-0 6, Morgan 0-8 0-1 2-4 2, E. Williams 4-7 1-3 0-0 9, Bowen 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 10-40 3-8 2-6 25.
FAIRLAND 17 8 12 11 — 48: Marshall 4-6 1-2 0-0 9, Penix 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Barnitz 0-2 0-1 0-0 0, Brumfield 0-3 0-1 0-0 0, Bruce 4-7 1-1 2-4 11, Allen 2-9 0-2 2-2 6, Hinkle 8-12 0-1 1-1 17, Judge 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 1-3 0-0 0-2 2, Orsbon 1-4 0-0 1-2 3. Totals: 20-48 2-9 6-11 48.
Rebounds: I 24 (Carpenter 6), F 35 (Allen 13). Steals: I 5 (E. Williams 3), F 14 (Allen 6). Blocked shots: I 2 (K. Williams, E. Williams), F 5 (Allen 2). Turnovers: I 21, F 17. Fouls: I 9, F 7. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.