HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, 34 kids from ages 5-14 took aim at the flags during the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation event at Esquire Country Club.
The event featured several different divisions with modified tee boxes to adjust for yardage for the younger golfers within each age range.
One of the day’s top performances belonged to Noah Baldridge, who lit up the course in the Boys’ 10-year old division.
The Virgie, Kentucky, native shot a 5-under par 31.
Not to be outdone, Abram Baldridge — Noah’s younger brother — also posted an under-par score of 34 in the Boys 6-and-under division to earn top honors.
Weston Miller of Jackson, Kentucky, took home the Boys 13-14 Division with a 2-under 70
The lone other score under par belonged to Georgetown, Kentucky, native Maddie Easterling, who carded a 1-under 35 to take the Girls 10-11 division.
Other U.S. Kids Golf division winners included:
Boys 12: Carson O’Dell — 86
Boys 11: Carson Higginbotham — 73
Boys 9: Dylan Hall — 47
Boys 8: Jude Walker — 47
Boys 7: Ryder Higginbotham — 49
Girls 12-14: Taylor Sargent — 73
Brad Maynard, the West Virginia director of U.S. Kids Golf, said the event is the first of many on the schedule for the next month.
The next U.S. Kids Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston. Later events include Sugarwood Golf Club on June 20 and Guyan Golf and Country Club on June 27.
Visit http://www.uskidsgolf.com for more information.