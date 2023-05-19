Cabell Midland's Addi Perdue (15), left, arrives safe at third base as Ripley's Kristabelle Carte (8) attempts to catch her out as the Cabell Midland High School takes on Ripley during a regional softball game on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Ona.
ONA — Little did Quinn Ballengee realize when she fell injured she was knocking over dominoes that would lead to Cabell Midland making the state softball tournament.
Ballengee, the Knights' all-state junior shortstop and pitcher, tore her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus running out a ground ball in a victory over Huntington High on April 4. For some teams, the loss of their star would've doomed their postseason hopes, but a pair of freshmen and a sophomore have come through to help Cabell Midland to the Class AAA state semifinals.
The Knights (21-5) are scheduled to take on defending champion Jefferson (21-6) at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Freshman Drea Watts, who played shortstop when Ballengee pitched, has taken over in the circle and dominated, striking out 208 in 127 innings and posting a 1.32 earned run average. Freshman Becca Conrad, who had played third base, moved to shortstop and is hitting .298 with one home run and 11 runs batted in. Sophomore Nicole Harris, who missed a week while on a family vacation, came back to claim third base and is hitting .304.
"Becca has done as good a job as any freshman I've seen besides Quinn, who did a great job when she was a freshman and carried us in the state," Knights coach Herman Beckett said. "Becca does a great job."
Beckett has shuffled the lineup all season. Cabell Midland lost players to various injuries for varying lengths of time throughout year, but has overcome. The Knights won two of three from powerful Lincoln County on the Panthers' home field and also outdueled Huntington High and Spring Valley to take the section title before dispatching a strong Ripley team in a two-game sweep to claim the Region IV championship.
"I think we're as good as anybody around," Beckett said. "There are other good teams. It'll be a good tournament."
Ballengee had hit five home runs, driven in 15 runs and was batting .478 when she was hurt. She was three hits shy of 100 for her career. She cried Thursday when her team won the region. The tears were a mixture of joy and frustration.
"I'd love to go play, but all I can do right now is to be a leader from a different position," Ballengee said. "I try to keep them up from the dugout. I'm very proud of my team and want to win the entire thing."
Conrad said Ballengee has been invaluable as a mentor.
"I play shortstop for travel ball, so I'm kind of used to it, but it's a big step to fill Quinn's shoes," Conrad said. "She's a great player. She makes it easier to step up though because she's a great teammate and great cheerleader."
Watts, too, said Ballengee has been a tremendous asset even through injury.
"Quinn helps me a lot," Watts said. "I look up to her. She's been there from the beginning and helped me. She's such a great and amazing athlete."
Ballengee smiled at the praise heaped upon her, then returned it.
"Becca and Drea stepped up tremendously this season," Ballengee said. "They're the best freshmen I've ever seen. They're awesome. They're doing their job. When I got hurt, it was tough, but they've done a good job coming in and doing their jobs. Becca's killing it at shortstop, and props to Nicole for missing a whole week and then coming in and doing her job at third. I'm really happy they stepped up and I want to be there for them. I want to be a good teammate and want them to win so bad."
Harris said she's thrilled for Conrad and Watts and feels for Ballengee. She said playing the hot corner is easier with such talented players at shortstop and in the circle.
"Drea's a star," Harris said. "She's going to do something big in this world. She's going to be a pro some day. Becca's good. She's quick, she learns quick, she adapts quick."
Harris said she has no qualms about relying on freshmen as part of a team with some veteran stars. Center fielder K.K. Wallis has committed to Eastern Kentucky University and leads the Knights with 17 stolen bases and three home runs. Maggie Tatum leads the squad with a .325 batting average. Olivia Bell sports a team-best .404 on-base percentage and 23 RBIs. Catcher Sabrina Rose has a team-leading .996 fielding percentage.
"This team is probably the most strong-suited we've had in a while," Harris said. "We work as a family. Nobody ever fusses about anything. We're one unit. We work together through any adversity that comes our way."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
