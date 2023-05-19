The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — Little did Quinn Ballengee realize when she fell injured she was knocking over dominoes that would lead to Cabell Midland making the state softball tournament.

Ballengee, the Knights' all-state junior shortstop and pitcher, tore her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus running out a ground ball in a victory over Huntington High on April 4. For some teams, the loss of their star would've doomed their postseason hopes, but a pair of freshmen and a sophomore have come through to help Cabell Midland to the Class AAA state semifinals.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

